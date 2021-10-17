Residents warned to stay away from rivers, streams while floods are in effect





Residents are warned to stay away from rivers and streams as part of the North Coast, Lower Continent and Sunshine Coast are currently under flood monitoring, while Vancouver Metro remains under a rain warning. Environment Canada said 75 to 150 millimeters of rain is expected to fall between Friday and Sunday morning, causing rivers and streams to rise very quickly. “This is definitely giving him a very good kick,” said Dave Campbell, head of the Rivers BC Prediction Center. “The flow could be five to ten times as high as it was a few days ago, even. So it’s a very fast change.” pic.twitter.com/LcbcW8dnMS –@JWagstaffe A flood observation is issued when river levels are rising and may approach or cross the shore. Campbell says when that happens, concern for public safety grows, especially for those who are going out. “If you look and look [rising rivers], obviously it is quite exciting to do so. But do it from a safe distance, “he said. Visitors gathered to watch the river flow Some chose to do so on Saturday, visiting the Capilano River Regional Park to see the waters flowing from the Cleveland Dam. “We wanted to see the river. We knew it was going to be up and that’s why we came,” said Guy Lee, who was watching the river from the walkway. Heavy rains continue in the Metro #VancouverWith This video by Madeleine Downey shows how powerful the fog is, by Cleveland Dam observer #Capilano River Regional Park. @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/0rjTyEM5MG –@JanellaCBC Madeleine Downey wanted to see him from the observation overlooking the dam. “Basically basically a sheet of water coming at you. We didn’t make it to the end because we were soaked, dripping, actually,” she said. “People underestimate how powerful it really is” Rescue teams in the North Coast are warning visitors to be careful near rivers and streams, advising them to keep a safe distance. “I think people underestimate how powerful it really is,” said Jim Loree, manager of North Shore Rescue. “Even just being a little in the water can knock you off your feet, wipe you down the stream and then it’s hard to get it under control again. Moreover, you have a cold. Someone falls in, they can” even not even to breathe, at first. “ The River Prediction Center currently has the North Coast and South Coast in a Flood Surveillance. It means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the bank. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur pic.twitter.com/ibk4AslKOj –@DNVFRS As rivers and streams rise rapidly, they also descend rapidly, Campbell says. “We may be near peak river levels now. But we expect, with the exception of perhaps some of the bigger rivers like the Squamish River, to see conditions improve tomorrow.”

