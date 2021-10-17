World and International News -17 October 2021





INTERNATIONAL NEWS Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be on a five-day official visit to Israel from 17 October at the invitation of Alternate Prime Minister and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. This will be his first visit to the country as Minister of Foreign Affairs. He will hold a bilateral meeting with the Alternative Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel 2. The US will lift travel restrictions from November 8 for foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated visitors will still be barred from entering the United States from Canada or Mexico at land borders. 3. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on a five-day official visit to Sudan and South Sudan from the 18th of this month. This will be his first official visit to both countries. He will hold talks with important personalities on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. 4. International Monetary Fund The IMF has praised India for its swift and substantial response to the pandemic and noted that there is a possibility of a faster recovery than expected. The IMF has forecast India’s economic growth at 9.5% in FY 2021-22 and 8.5 per cent in 2022-23. Headline inflation is projected at 5.6% in 2021-22, amid rising price pressures. World news 1. NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft, the first space mission to study Trojan asteroids. Lucy will travel for 12 years, observing one main-generation asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids. 2. China launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft at its space station on October 16, 2021. To join the daily news send request

