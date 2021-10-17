



Queensland says its push to vaccinate people in the Bunnings countries has been a massive success, as the race to vaccinate quite a few Queenslanders before the reopening of borders continues. Queensland did not register any new local cases on Sunday, with 28 active cases, all contained and 6959 tests done in 24 hours until Sunday morning. Queensland’s chief health officer Jeannette Young says the push for the vaccine in Queenslands is within the reach of the home. Credit:Matt Dennien Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said 19,641 vaccines were distributed by Queensland Health on Saturday, 4,111 of them to 33 Bunnings locations across the state. Chief health officer Jeannette Young said most of those Bunnings doses around 2800 were the first doses, which was a good sign that more people were paying attention to the call to get vaccinated.

Dr Young said the Bunnings sites, combined with the blows being delivered to government vaccine centers and pop-up clinics, as well as through pharmacies and GPs, meant the state was rapidly approaching the final stage of the spread of vaccines. We were in the layout of the house, she said. It was over 70 percent the first dose, and I am sure I will take over 70 percent the second dose. But now we really have to push it so we reach over that 80 percent. I just can not see how we can keep this virus out for much longer. Dr Young reiterated that her criteria for reopening would be to give every Queenslander aged 12 and over at least the opportunity to be vaccinated, which she believed would soon be the case, given the number of clinics of vaccines across the state. Asked if the Queensland government should now set a firm date for the reopening as an incentive to push more people to take the hit, mr. Miles said she was committed to the national plan, which has set reopening criteria when states reach targets of 70 and 80 per cent double-dose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/queensland/queensland-hails-bunnings-vaccination-push-as-a-major-success-20211017-p590mx.html

