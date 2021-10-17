The Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with the opposition





CARACAS / PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition set to resume this weekend after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on charges. for money laundering Me The announcement was made by Socialist party lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, who heads the government’s negotiating team. Rodriguez said the Venezuelan government will not take part in the talks that began Sunday. The Venezuelan government in September named Saab – who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in the Cape Verde to refuel – as a member of his negotiating team in talks with the opposition in Mexico, where both sides are seeking to resolve their political crisis Me Rodriguez, reading out a statement, called the decision to suspend the negotiations “an expression of our deepest protest against the brutal aggression against the person and investment of our delegate Alex Saab Moran.” Opposition leader Juan Guaido condemned the decision. “With this irresponsible suspension of their aid to Mexico, they are once again avoiding urgent attention for the country, which currently suffers from extreme poverty of 76.6%,” he said on Twitter. Guaido said he would continue to insist on finding a solution to the country’s crisis. Venezuela, in a Twitter post by the Ministry of Communications, denounced the extradition as a “kidnapping”. Hours after Saab’s extradition, Venezuela lifted the house arrest of six former executives of the Citgo refinery, a US subsidiary of the state-owned oil company PDVSA, two sources familiar with the situation and a family member told Reuters. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Saab in 2019 of a bribery scheme to take advantage of the Venezuelan-controlled exchange rate. The U.S. also sanctioned him on suspicion of orchestrating a corruption network that allowed Saab and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to take advantage of a state-run food subsidy program. Saab’s lawyers have called the US allegations “politically motivated”. Cape Verde National Radio reported the extradition on Saturday. The Cape Verde government was not immediately available for comment. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman confirmed Saab’s extradition and said he is expected to appear in court Monday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In a Twitter post, Colombian President Ivan Duque called Saab’s extradition “a triumph in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption since the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro.” The former Citgo executives, who were arrested in November 2017 after being summoned to a meeting at PDVSA headquarters in Caracas, were taken from their homes to one of the intelligence police headquarters, two sources said on Saturday. The six former executives were released from prison and placed under house arrest in April. Read more The group consists of five naturalized American citizens and one permanent resident. The US government has repeatedly demanded their release. “My father cannot be used as a negotiating tool,” said Cristina Vadell, the daughter of former executive Tomeu Vadell. “I am concerned about his health, even more so given the cases of coronavirus in the country.” The Ministry of Communications and the Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reporting by Mayela Armas and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Julio Rodrigues in Praia; Additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Written by Bate Felix and Julia Symmes Cobb; Edited by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

