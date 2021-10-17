The party of concern was declared after thousands gathered during Kingston, Ont. return home





Police in Kingston, Ont., Say they will monitor an area near Queen’s University overnight after an illegal street party during homecoming celebrations made thousands on Saturday afternoon. At one point at noon Saturday Saturday, Kingston Police estimated that the crowds on Aberdeen Street in the university student dormitory area were about 8,000. The celebration arose despite the city mayor, police and university officials warning students earlier this week not to attend large rallies, otherwise they could be fined or charged. Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police Service were brought in to assist Kingston Police over the weekend, while the Kingdom Center for Health Sciences said there would be more emergency department staff working this weekend in case that the parties were getting out of control. At 4 p.m., Kingston Police declared the area around Aberdeen and William Streets a serious concern, under the mayor’s emergency order, a bylaw passed in 2018, giving police the authority to declare social gatherings a concern. . Aberdeen Street has seen an unstable crowd take shape. The shells were fired at the Police on the ground with an Officer suffering an injury. –@KingstonPolice After a number of illegal holidays over the weekend last month, Kingston City issued an urgent order to increase the fine from $ 500 to $ 2,000 for anyone attending the rally across the provincial border of 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Party organizers could also face a $ 10,000 fine and a lawsuit for violating the Ontario Reopening Act. Kingston police have also said they will also use video surveillance this weekend to identify individuals breaking the law. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said the area was clear, but officers would stay overnight. “As we have seen in the past, there has been this trend where party participants roll around in the afternoon and then disperse, and things are quiet for a while and then as the night unfolds, they seem to have a tendency to get together again.” said Konst. Greg Anderson, community program officer with Kingston Police. “So we are preparing for that.” The police officer was injured An officer suffered minor injuries during the incident and was taken to Kingdom General Hospital for treatment, Anderson told CBCNews. While Kingston Police had no immediate information on whether or how many students were charged Saturday under the party’s aggravated acts of misconduct or other offenses, Anderson said there were at least “some arrests”. Two people were also arrested for public intoxication on Friday night, while 18 others were fined for open alcohol in a public place. Queen’s University said it would look at misogynistic signs for certain properties in the area which were later removed by Campus Security and students who threw items at police. In a tweet, the university said it would “actively pursue” students under the school’s Code of Student Conduct for those actions. #queensu condemns the misogynistic signs in the University District and the reports of some individuals throwing shells at the police, which led to the wounding of an officer. These actions will be actively followed according to our Code of Student Conduct. –@queensu

