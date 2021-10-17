International
Valrie Plante plans to make vaccination mandatory for elected Montreal officials
A mandate requiring elected Montreal City Council officials to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could be approved by the city executive committee in the coming days.
According to the current mayor Valrie Plante, no one without two strokes should be allowed to enter the City of Montreal.
“Aspiring municipal officials are required to set an example,” Plantein said Fridaytweet, responding to an article by Radio Canada.
“That is why all elected officials will need to be able to show their vaccination passport during future town council meetings.”
A regulation on the vaccination passport will be approved next Wednesday in the executive committee, then will be subject to a city council vote.
Since no municipal council meeting is scheduled before the November 7th elections, the decision will be handed over to the next elected officials, most likely by the end of the year.
Montreal is not the first city to want to impose vaccination on city employees. To work in the City of Ottawa, employees must be fully vaccinated by November 1, unless they have an amedic exception.
A vaccination passport has also been placed in the Quebec National Assembly, but so far there is no such thing at the federal level in the House of Commons.
The parties support the vaccine mandate
Plante’s proposed request for vaccination is viewed favorably by Montreal’s major political parties.
The Montreals and Plante project says its 103 candidates are already fully vaccinated. The same goes for the 98 candidates of Denis Coderre’s Ansamble Montral party, who had taken the decision in September to expel Julie-Pascale Provost, then Lachine mayoral candidate, from the group.
The Montral Ensemble said it had failed to provide evidence of vaccination to the party.
Montreal Mouvement leader Balarama Holness is also in favor of theidea.
He and Coderre want to go one step further and make vaccination mandatory for all of the city’s 28,000 employees, something Plante had said he would not do.
Meanwhile, at least two Montrea Mouvement candidates have been criticized recently for their stance on public health measures.
Rita Ikhouane, who is running for mayor of Cte-des-Neiges Notre-Dame-de-Grce, told Radio Canada that she is not against vaccines, but she does not see her vaccination status as a business. to anyone.
“If society thinks[getting vaccinated] is the right thing to do, I will do it. “But I like to take my time and think, without feeling like I’m doing something wrong,” she said in a telephone interview.
Holness said she was not aware of her vaccination status and said “she will not be invited to any public events”. However, she can retain her candidacy.
Another elected member of the Montral Mouvement, Marc-Andr Bahl, was recently removed from his party. On Saturday, Holness said he fired Bahlim shortly after learning of his controversial posts on social media.
Bahl shared conspiratorial content about the pandemic on his Facebook page. He also wrote “Islamophobia is not racism” and posted an anti-Semitic cartoon depicting Montreal’s Hasidic community.
Bahl was the candidate for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and came to Mouvement Montral after joining the Ralliement pour Montral party.
Holness says the party does not welcome any form of discriminatory remarks or behavior. He says a closer look at the other candidates who joined the party after the merger is now okay.
Other political staff are not affected
The request for vaccination proposed by Plant will be limited to elected officials in Montreal. Therefore, the measure will not apply to political staff and other municipal employees working in the City Hall, such as people working in the house service or security guards.
According to Radio Canada, there may be discussions with various unions on this issue in the coming weeks, especially regarding the introduction of vaccination for all employees of the Municipality.
