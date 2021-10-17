Lebanon’s Maronite patriarch says judges should be left to work





Rai says the judiciary should not be subject to interference

Seven Shiites were killed in Thursday’s violence

Concerns about Lebanon’s stability BEIRUT, Oct 17 (Reuters) – Lebanon’s top Christian cleric Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said on Sunday that the judiciary should be free of political interference and sectarian “activism” amid tensions over an investigation into an explosion. last year in the port of Beirut. The Maronite patriarch also said it was unacceptable for anyone to use threats or violence. In the worst street violence in Lebanon in more than a decade, seven people were shot dead last week as protesters marched on a rally opposing the investigation. “We must free the judiciary from political interference, sectarian and partisan activism, and respect its independence according to the principle of separation of powers,” he said in his sermon. Rai has an influential role as the leader of the largest Christian community in Lebanon, where political power is divided between the main Christian, Muslim and Druze sects. The investigation into the August 4, 2020 bombing, which killed more than 200 people and devastated areas of Beirut, has made little progress amid opposition from political factions. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has called Judge Tarek Bitar – the lead investigator – biased and politicized. Read more “Growing doubts about the (integrity of) the judiciary that has continued for some time have not only undermined the judiciary, but also Lebanon’s reputation,” Rai said. Seven Shiite Muslims were shot dead Thursday as crowds marched on a protest against Bitar called by the Iranian-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its Shiite ally Amal. The violence added to fears about the stability of a country full of weapons and suffering an economic crisis. “What happened last week reminds Lebanese of the start of the cursed civil war and they are not ready to experience it again,” Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi said in a Sunday sermon, local media reported. Hezbollah blamed the Lebanese Christian Forces (LF) party for the deaths, an accusation that LF leader Samir Geagea denied. LF condemned Thursday’s events and blamed the violence on Hezbollah “incitement” against Bitar. Hezbollah member Hassan Fadallah called the killings a “massacre”. “Those who instigated, planned … and opened fire should be held accountable to the top,” he was quoted as saying by pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen television channel on Sunday. For many Lebanese, the port blast highlighted what they say is the disregard of the population by the political class. Broadcasters on Sunday showed several hundred people gathering in Beirut Martyrs’ Square to mark the second anniversary of anti-government protests in 2019. Some held placards denouncing the ruling elite. One read: “We are for the independence of the judiciary.” Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Alex Richardson and Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanon-maronite-patriarch-says-no-party-should-resort-violence-2021-10-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos