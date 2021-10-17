Rome goes to the polls amid tensions over the Covid transition





Center-right candidate, radio host and lawyer Enrico Michetti is backed by an alliance of far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), Matteo Salvini’s right-wing Lega party and center-right Forza Italia. History professor and former finance minister Roberto Gualtieri is the center-left candidate for the Democratic Party (DP). The run-off – which takes place on Sunday and Monday – comes as there was no complete winner in the polls two weeks ago. Last week, the granddaughter of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini, Rachele Mussolini, won a second term as city councilor in Rome in the October 3-4th municipal elections. Standing for the Fratelli d’Italia, she won more than 8,200 votes – the highest number of votes for any candidate – and a huge increase to the 657 votes she received in the 2016 vote. The Fratelli d’Italia is derived from the neo-fascist conservative party MSI or the Italian Social Movement party and is led by Giorgia Meloni. Voting closes at 3pm local time (9am ET) on Monday. The run-off comes amid political tensions over the country’s new Green Pass mandating that all workers be either double-vaccinated or able to show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test or recent recovery. Protests erupted and turned violent in Rome on October 9 over the crossing, which took effect on Friday. This is the strictest such mandate for workers in Europe. On Saturday, a rally against fascist movements was held by Italy’s national unions in the city’s San Giovanni square.

