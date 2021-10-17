CITGO 6 oil executives held in Venezuela captured by US forces hours after Alex Saab extradited to US





Saab, a Colombian businessman near Maduro, was extradited to the US from Cape Verde early Saturday. Saab was arrested in the African nation in June 2020 following a red notice to Interpol over his lawsuit in the US.

He faces money laundering charges in Florida in connection with his work as a government contractor in Venezuela. He also faces money laundering and fraud charges in his native Colombia.

His extradition, which followed a lengthy court battle in Cape Verde, was confirmed to CNN by Saab’s legal defense team on Saturday.

The extradition means Saab is now one of Maduro’s closest believers available for questioning by US officials. If he cooperated, he could significantly advance the case of the Department of Justice against Maduro, who is facing charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking in New York.

The men detained in Venezuela, collectively known as “CITGO 6”, consist of former CITGO Petroleum Corporation executives who were arrested in 2017 in Caracas on embezzlement charges and have been under house arrest since May. They deny the allegations. The family of one of the six, Jos Pereira, posted a video on Twitter, shot by him shortly before he was taken, saying he and his family were “very worried” about what would happen to him after Extradition of Saab. Following Saab’s extradition, the Venezuelan government accused the US of “kidnapping” a Venezuelan diplomat, “according to a statement from the Venezuelan government. Last month, Saab was named as a member of the Venezuelan government’s negotiating team in Mexico for talks with the country’s opposition. As a result of the extradition, the negotiation process was suspended, according to the chief negotiator of the Venezuelan government, Jorge Rodrguez. The US ambassador to Venezuela and the Norwegian ambassador to Bogot, who is mediating talks between the government and the opposition, both declined to comment. It is unclear where the CITGO 6 detainees were sent on Saturday. Security forces told them they were being taken from their settlements in Caracas for medical examinations, one of their relatives told CNN on Saturday. In the video posted by his family after the arrest, Pereira said, “We are here recording this video because at this time we and our families are very concerned.” He added that the Venezuelan government had already responded to CITGO 6 in 2019 when it lifted their house arrest. “If they take us back into custody, it would be in the worst possible conditions given that SEBIN is now managed by the Ministry of Prisons. I want to record this evidence because I am very concerned,” he said in the video Me Veronica Vadell, daughter of CITGO 6 member Tomeu Vadell, told CNN that her father sent messages to the family to warn them that he was being taken. “The fact that Saab is in the US in front of our father is an absolute shame,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/16/world/citgo-6-caracas-picked-up-intelligence-service/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos