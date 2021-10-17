Alex Saab, suspected financier of Venezuelan president, extradited to US and is expected to stand trial on Monday





Colombian businessman Alex Saab is expected to appear in court at 1pm before U.S. Judge John J. O’Sullivan of the South Florida District Court, DOJ spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said in a statement Sunday. The US claims Saab was behind a corruption network that included a government-subsidized food program called CLAP that allowed Maduro and his allies to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from the Venezuelan people, while also using food as a form of social control. “Instead of ensuring that this vulnerable population gets the food it needs, the regime uses the CLAP program as a political tool to reward support and punish political criticism.” The US Treasury Department said in 2019 with “By providing food through this program, the previous regime is able to maintain its influence because many Venezuelan citizens do not have enough money to buy food and therefore depend on the rations provided by CLAP to survive.” Treasury Department as well accused Saab of personal gain from overvalued contracts. Saab was sanctioned from the US Treasury Department and was wanted by the DD Southern District in Florida on money laundering charges. Due to his lawsuit in the US, a red notice to Interpol was issued. In June 2020, Saab was arrested while traveling from Venezuela to Iran when his plane was stopped to refuel in Cape Verde, an African island country. Earlier this year, Saab told CNN he feared he would be treated inhumanely if extradited to the US. He was extradited on Saturday and DD said Saab’s extradition “was carried out in full compliance with all relevant Cabo Verdean laws and court rulings”. “The US Department of Justice expresses its gratitude to the Cabo Verde Government for its assistance and persistence in this complex case and admiration for the professionalism of the Cabo Verde judicial system,” the DOJ statement said. But Saab’s lawyer claimed in a video statement Saturday that Saab had been “kidnapped” by the United States and that his extradition “violated” the rules of Cape Verde domestic law and international law.

