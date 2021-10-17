‘We are not prepared’: What it takes to recover from COVID -Long National

Cindy McLean was living a normal life, working in a small Saskatchewan small town pharmacy, taking care of her family, and even going to the pool and occasional Zumba classes to keep active.

Then, in January, she caught COVID-19 and her life has not been the same since.

“Everything stopped, she said. I had people cooking food. I had people taking care of my husband and taking care of my son.

McLean said he could not drive, could not shower, or even climb stairs to get out of the basement where he was being isolated.

McLean, a pharmacist from Watrous, Sask., Said she did not have the typical symptoms of COVID-19, such as shortness of breath or cough at least not at first. Mostly, she said, she was tired.

I probably slept close to 18 hours a day in the first six weeks, she said.

She also had brain fog and cognitive issues that made it difficult for her to read or watch TV for long periods of time.

She slept so much, she said, that she sometimes became dehydrated and was briefly hospitalized twice because of it.

















Recovery was slow, she said, and she still suffers from extreme fatigue today.

I remember it was a win when I could get up the stairs and sit down and have a coffee at the top of the stairs with my family and then go back down, McLean said, noting that she still struggles with the stairs and gets tired quickly, 10 months after her diagnosis.

Her experience is not unique. About 37 percent of those affected by COVID-19 will report persistent symptoms such as fatigue or breathing problems, three to six months later, according to a recent study from Oxford University.

This would suggest that about 600,000 Canadians are likely to have prolonged symptoms, given how many people caught the disease during the pandemic and how many survived it. Depending on when they first caught COVID-19, many of these people would surely have fully recovered, but for thousands, the recovery process would have been slow or still ongoing.

Experts are just beginning to learn how to help people suffering from long-term COVID symptoms that last at least a month after a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, said Scotty Butcher, an associate professor at the School of Rehabilitation Sciences in University of Saskatchewan.

Energy and rhythm

One lesson experts have learned so far: progressive exercise like gradually increasing the distance you walk or run, or the amount of weight you lift does not work for many long-term patients with COVID-19, Butcher said.

Exercise is medicine and it is true in almost every condition of which we are aware, he said except people who deal with chronic fatigue as a result of prolonged COVID.

Exercise is not a good thing for these individuals.

One of the most common problems reported by long-term patients with COVID is extreme fatigue, often called post-viral fatigue, Butcher said.

Every individual has a certain amount of energy that he can expend every day and we do not know what it is, but it is certainly much less than what it once was, he said.

Doing routine activities around the house can quickly deplete their energy, he said.

The tricky part is, if someone is having a good day, they may decide to take an extra activity a short walk or wash the dishes, Butcher said, and that can have huge consequences.

What happens is that it is between 12 and 72 hours later, or sometimes even a little longer, they experience what is called a collision, he said, where their energy levels are so low that they can hardly manage activities that can to do the day before.

Some people are lying in bed, some people are stuck in chairs, stuck at home, they really can not get to the point where they can get out of the house.

People need to be taught to manage their energy by walking by themselves, he said, and by spreading their activities and taking frequent breaks throughout the day. Careful monitoring of their symptoms can also help, he said.

Learning how to walk at your own pace was difficult, McLean said.

I learned a lot about my energy rhythm and energy reservation and realistic expectations because, as a fully functional 41-year-old, I did everything and now I have to be a little more, okay, you know what? Today you went out for a walk. This is great because you could not have done it six months ago.

With the help of an online rehab webinar and support groups, McLean said she has made significant progress. She is able to go for walks and currently works two four-hour shifts a week at the pharmacy.

She recommends that people like those recovering from COVID-19 try to contact physiotherapists, physical therapists and other medical professionals for advice on how to recover.

Talking to other people who have experienced COVID for a long time is also essential, she said.

Meeting those people and hearing those stories also made a difference.

















The butcher also recommends talking to a medical professional, especially one who understands the importance of rhythm. But, he said, he is concerned about the lack of resources to help this massive, still growing community.

They were not prepared for it, he said. This is a very big concern for our healthcare system.

It will be great, McLean said. There will be thousands of us trying to bring our lives back.

While there is not yet a comprehensive Canadian patient resource directory for COVID-19 cure, some suggested links for more information on the issue are below:

Patient resources from the CANCOV study group

Post COVID-19 Care and Recovery by BC Provincial Health Services Authority

COVID-19 Rehab Resources, from the Rehabilitation Care Alliance

