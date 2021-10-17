International
NSW to spend $ 130 million on mental health as state registers 301 cases of country-acquired COVID-19, 10 deaths
The NSW government has pledged $ 130 million without mental health support in the wake of the pandemic, as the state recorded 301 cases of COVID-19 acquired in the country.
Main points:
- Funding follows an increase in self-harm among young people and registers calls for crisisservice services
- 275,000 people will be trained in suicide prevention, including parents and high school teachers
- Tomorrow there will be a further easing of restrictions after the vaccine reaches 80 percent
Another 10 people died Saturday from 24 hours to 8 p.m.
New cases were discovered from 69,107 test results obtained yesterday.
NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the announcement of funding for services, beds, counselors and meetings is a recognition that mental health was the “untold story” of the pandemic.
“It has been a very difficult time, especially [for] “young people who have not been able to go to school, very young people, but people across the board who have struggled with closing their businesses, being out of work,” he said.
“We need to make sure as a state that we continue to invest record amounts to provide that support to people in need.”
The Royal Australian College of Psychiatrists and New Zealand said data from emergency departments had seen an increasing number of people injuring themselves, increasing hospitalization rates and complex psychiatric disorders.
However, the Prime Minister reminded people to “take care of each other” because the government can only do so much.
NSW Health said there are currently 619 people in hospital, with 137 in intensive care.
Of those who died, two were in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, three in their 80s and one in their 90s.
Five people were not vaccinated, one person had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and four people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
One of the women in her 80s from south-west Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital, where she contracted the infection. It’s the 12th death associated with that explosion.
Nearly 92 percent of the 16-year-old and overweight population had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The package will “save lives,” says Kean
The money will be used to fund public access to private psychiatrists, psychologists and mental health beds.
The government has pledged $ 14 million over two years to train 275,000 people to prevent suicide, including high school teachers, parents, sports coaches, club managers, community groups and peer leaders.
Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said she would focus on supporting young people and families.
“We have been very transparent as a government that we have seen an increase in self-harm and we have seen an additional strain on our youth,” she said.
The pandemic had taken a huge toll, Treasurer Matt Kean admitted, but he promised that extra funding would help save lives.
“In fact, eight Australians every day will take their lives. If eight Australians drown on our beaches every day it would be a national outrage,” he said.
The state yesterday reached the next milestone in the COVID-19 recovery roadmap, with 80 percent of its qualified adult population fully inoculated against COVID-19.
NSW is the first state to achieve this goal.
Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet made the announcement on Facebook, thanking healthcare professionals and NSW residents.
Under a further increase in restrictions, from Monday up to 20 fully vaccinated people will be able to gather in one house and groups up to 50 outside.
Sport in the community is also set to resume, but masks are still needed in most indoor spaces other than offices.
The Sydney Opera House will be lit on Monday evening, contributing to the staff and residents of the front line, in 80 percent stone recognition.
NSW will be removed from the Commonwealth hotline list at midnight today as a recognition of receiving the dual vaccination.
As a result, support for the federal government hotspot will cease within two weeks.
