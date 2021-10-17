Killed in the line of duty: David Amesss last day in democratic service | UK News

Sir David Amess did not hide where he would be on Friday 15 October: the details of his electoral operation at the Belfairs Methodist church were fixed at the top to his Twitter account a few days ago.

Among those who emerged, according to witnesses, was Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British-born man whose family had fled to the UK from Somalia. Sources close to the investigation into Amesss’s murder indicated on Sunday that Ali had booked a meeting to see the MP.

Before Amess met Ali he got his last call in Zoom. It was a meeting with the famous PR Richard Hillgrove to discuss plans for the Children’s Parliament, an initiative that aimed to compare 650 British schoolchildren with MPs to create a virtual parliamentary session on the eve of the Cop26, the UN conference for climate change. Hillgroves daughter Lola had met Amess, who visited her at school earlier in the week for photos to promote the event.

He was in fantastic spirits, in a really humorous move, making lots of jokes, Hillgrove said. We were passing the nomination order for the event and he had promised to get Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, to make a video to promote it.

The Zoom call ended at 12.02pm. Three minutes later, Amess was stabbed several times in front of shocked assistants. One of them called 999. Police rushed in and arrested a suspect. He reportedly made no attempt to flee the scene, but sat quietly next to Amesss’s body.

This was a difficult incident, but our officers and paramedics from the ambulance service in the East of England worked extremely hard to save Sir David. Tragically, he died at the scene, Essex Police Chief Ben-Julian Harrington later said.

Word spread quickly in Leigh-on-Sea, and a priest arrived to offer Ames the last rites. Jeffrey Woolnough’s father had rushed to church with his holy oils, but police did not allow him to cross the cordon. A Catholic, when they are dying, would like a priest there, and for reasons only the police know, I was not allowed to, he said.

He had learned about the attack on the news. I took my clergy and took the holy oils, expecting that they might allow me at the crime scene to administer the oil of the sick. I did not know in that condition what condition it was in, but it did not sound good, so it was a separate issue.

When I got there, I showed my card to the police and asked if there was any chance I could get in. And rightly the police there broadcast the radio and said: I am not afraid, this is a crime scene.

Instead, Woolnough prayed the rosary outside the police cordon with a parish priest. Working with the police, we must respect what they said. It would be a great thing to do if Id had the opportunity, but it was not, the priest said.

Within 36 hours of the attack, the suspect was named in the media as Ali. His father, Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to the Somali prime minister, later confirmed to the Sunday Times that Scotland Yard counterterrorism police had visited him since the attack.

I am feeling very traumatized. It’s not something I expected or even dreamed of, he said.

Police were given a further detention order at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which allows them to hold the suspect until Oct. 22.