Expo 2020 Dubai: India ready for privately funded space missions, says lead scientist – News

India is ready to launch privately funded space and the country’s space sector offers “extraordinary opportunities” for the private sector to capture the spiraling demand for space – based services and applications, said a senior Indian space scientist.

“The whole spectrum of the space activity landscape has changed from previous government funding and government activities carried out in space. Now, we are moving towards sponsored and private space activities,” said R. Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary at ISRO ( Indian Space Research Organization) at Expo 2020 on Sunday.

With the dynamics of space activities taking place around the world, he said ISRO as a government organization alone would be “totally insufficient” to address this new demand.

“So basically, the opportunities are unlimited in terms of this business. I’m sure nowadays – at least from my interactions in the last year and a half – the private sector is definitely ready to make the tool of launch, production of satellites and provision of space-based services, “the official said while speaking at the” Aerospace Opportunities, Defense and Space at Karnataka “seminar held at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020.

He said that ISRO, however, will continue to do its job to carry out missions of national and social importance.

Reiterating the achievements of the Indian National Space Agency over the past decades, Umamaheswaran said that ISRO has so far undertaken 78 successful vehicle launch missions, 111 satellite missions and more than 250 application-oriented missions, in addition to 330 satellites. issued for other countries, and four technological demonstrations for other missions.

“As assets, we have 50 satellites, 19 communications satellites, two metrological satellites, 18 earth observation satellites and 8 navigation satellites.”

But it’s time, Umamaheswaran said, the space sector gains the trust of private players as well as academia, and encourages them to do these activities, which will ultimately result in making the Indian economy much better, stronger and alive.

He said the ISRO has undergone modifications keeping in mind the changes. “We have created a new regulatory mechanism, called IN-SPACEe, which is mandated to issue regulations and advise and retain private entities interested in spatial activities.”

IN-SPACE2, a pan-India entity will be the latest addition to ISRO which has seven main centers, seven units and five autonomous bodies under the Space Department.

The official said that capacity building in data collection through more issuing tools and development of spatial applications for human benefit are very crucial for the space sector.

Potential areas that the private sector can undertake in space activity, he said, is building and launching a satellite, owning and operating a satellite, providing space-based services.

The Karnataka government is stepping in for foreign investment

Seeking to highlight its dominant position in the aerospace and defense sector, the Karnataka government took a strong step towards more foreign investment in these sectors at the World Dubai Expo 2020 here.

Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Karnataka delivered his keynote speech and said his country has great potential in the aerospace, defense and space sectors. “Karnataka, in addition to being India’s largest air group, is also the second largest manufacturer of heavy electrical machinery in India. Bengaluru alone produces about 60% of the machine tools in India. Our country is also the second largest “We have set up a Center of Excellence in partnership with Dassault Systems to provide industry-ready workforce,” Nirani said.

Emphasizing thriving small-scale industries, many of which are ancillary to the aerospace and defense sector, Minister Nirani said the state is providing a support system to boost these sectors. “Karnataka has a strong base of around 2,000 SMEs performing subcontracted work in the Aerospace and Defense sector. Therefore, the well-developed sector support system has further facilitated the expansion of this industry while also attracting players. global to establish their base in our state, “Nirani added.

The Minister praised Dubai Expo 2020 for providing a forum for states, business leaders and other stakeholders to meet, interact and collaborate. “I am convinced that the dialogues and exchange of ideas that have begun on this platform will continue and will translate into great results for us to witness. “I am positive that future Indian start-ups will learn from the experiences of seasoned players and use their journey as a guide for their future decisions,” said Nirani.

Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary of IAS, Karnataka government, Gunjan Krishna.

The IAS, the Industrial Development Commissioner also spoke at the hearing highlighting Karnataka’s tremendous potential as an airspace hub and a preferred investment destination.

