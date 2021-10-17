The Prime Minister will lead the Commons homage to David Amess as the family calls for unity UK News

Boris Johnson will lead the tribute to Sir David Amess in the House of Commons on Monday as debate erupts over how to drastically increase security following the fatal attack on the Southend MP in his election operation.

On Sunday night the Amesss family called for public unity, urging people to put aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. In a statement, his relatives said they were absolutely broken, but had taken strength from the homage to him from across the political spectrum.

The attack sent shockwaves through Westminster and reopened questions about the safety of MPs five years after the murder of Workers Jo Cox. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Sunday that she was considering providing lawmakers with police protection in their operations, and the use of airport-style scanners was under consideration.

Asked how quickly such measures could be taken, Patel told Sky News that all MPs were being contacted by their local police force. This is not a case of allowing waiting for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks. These are immediate changes, and the measures that are being actively put in place, and it starts with MPs.

However, some lawmakers told the Guardian they had concerns that a police presence would prevent voters from participating in operations or other public events. Former Brexit secretary David Davis said: “People who come to your operation are people who are at their end: they are disappointed by their employer or their doctor, the NHS or the welfare system, and they are often very fragile. . They can be knocked down by a big burly cop at the door.

Former shadow house secretary Diane Abbott, who represents Hackney North, said lawmakers could take advantage of access to metal detectors or rods to check components, or plastic screens, but if you put police officers out of our advisory operations , it makes us look like state agents and in Hackney it is not a good sight.

An old supportive conservative noted that resources should be directed to the most threatened MPs, but Amess was unlikely to have been identified as a clear target.

Others said the security measures imposed after Coxs’s murder were only partially implemented, in some cases due to a lack of police resources. Some told the Guardian that they did not have the only point of contact in their local force that would be at the heart of the system.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “It’s right for us to look at a range of options, to ensure we have the right balance between keeping MPs safe during their work, giving them confidence in support available and to protect the unique nature of British democracy.

A spokesman for the parliamentary authorities, which oversee the security of MPs in co-operation with the police, said: “It is essential that we learn from this tragic event, identify any additional security requirements and continue to encourage MPs to take existing measures at their disposal.” with

A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, a British national, was still being questioned at a police station in London on Sunday in an investigation led by counterterrorism officers from the Met. He was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday after being detained by officers at the crime scene in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Police may hold Ali in custody until Friday before deciding whether to charge him, under the powers given by terrorism legislation. The killing was seen as linked to an Islamic ideology due to developments in the post-arrest investigation, sources told the Guardian.

Police outside a home in north London are thought to be linked to the suspect. Photo: James Manning / PA

A house in Kentish Town, north London, where Ali and his family are believed to have lived, was still being searched by police on Sunday. Two other addresses in the London area have been checked by counter-terrorism police.

The suspect was previously known for the Prevent scheme, the government program to stop radicalization, but his involvement was brief, according to numerous sources. He did not appear in any of MI5’s current watchlist, sources added.

Alice’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, is a former adviser to the Somali Prime Minister and now lives in the UK. He told reporters Saturday that he was feeling very traumatized by the violent incident.

Sources close to the investigation revealed on Sunday that Ali had booked an appointment to see Amess at his operation on Friday. Details of the operation had been previously announced on social media and elsewhere.

House Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has torn up the parliamentary timetable to allow MPs to spend most of Monday afternoon paying tribute to Amess. Johnson will lead a special debate in which MPs will be able to share their memories of the Essex MP, who was first elected in 1983.

Some including Hoyle have already made it clear that they believe the best tribute to him would be the realization of his long-held desire for Southend to become a city, a hope that resonated with the Amesss family in their statement of Sunday. David was working hard for Southend to gain city status. In his memory, please show your support for this campaign, they said.

In addition to strengthening physical security around MPs, Patel suggested the government was looking at ways to ensure social media companies do their part in tackling what she called the erosive state of online debate.

We just can’t apply a binary approach, but there is something very, very corrosive, she said. We know that social media platforms protect all sorts of things that are harmful to all aspects of society, Patel said, adding that it was important to really close that corrosive space where we only see horrible behavior.

The government’s draft law on internet security is being considered by MPs and there have been calls to tighten it. Workers would like social media executives to be personally responsible if their companies do not comply with codes of practice in legislation.

The Amesss family paid tribute to his strength and courage in their statement. He was a patriot and a man of peace. Therefore, we urge people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. This is the only way forward. Put hatred aside and work towards unity. Whatever your race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand.

They added: As a family, we are trying to understand why this terrible thing happened. No one should die that way. Nobody Please do not let any good come out of this tragedy. We are absolutely broken, but we will survive and continue for the sake of a wonderful and inspiring man.