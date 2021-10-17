Cop26 corporate sponsors condemn climate summit as mismanaged | Cop26

The companies that raised millions of pounds to sponsor the Cop26 climate summit have condemned it as mismanaged and last minute in a plethora of complaints as the event of the coming months in Glasgow approaches.

Sponsors, who include some of Britain’s largest companies, have filed formal complaints blaming highly inexperienced civil servants for late decisions, poor communication and the breakdown of relations between organizers and firms on the eve of historic talks.

The Guardian understands that a letter to the organizers, written by Sky broadcaster and signed by senior leaders from other Cop26 sponsors, has raised concerns with them about these and other issues, and was followed by another letter signed in July. .

The UK is leading its Cop26 presidency from the Cabinet Office, led by former business secretary Alok Sharma, who is the president of Cop26, and businessman Nigel Topping, who was named the government’s top-level champion in climate action. last year. The sponsorship is expected to help pay off a police bill estimated at up to milion 250m.

Along with Sky, the summit has 10 other major sponsors, including energy giants Hitachi, National Grid, Scottish Power and SSE, US technology titan Microsoft, and FTSE companies GSK, NatWest, Reckitt, Sainsburys and Unilever. Unilever has refused to sign the letter written by Sky. Other low-end partners include carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and furniture retailer Ikea.

A source, hired by a Cop26 sponsor, said the biggest disappointment was the lack of information on how the event will unfold and the role of its key supporters, as important questions have remained unanswered and planning decisions have been delayed.

They had an extra year to prepare for the Cop because of Covid, but it does not feel like this time has been used to make better progress. Everything is felt at the last minute, the source said.

The next climate talks, seen as the last chance to put the world on the right track to fulfill its climate ambitions, will take place in early November after the event was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 explosion in beginning of 2020.

They are already troubled by suggestions that Chinese President Xi Jinping will sidestep the event, threatening the chances of a global pact with the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide.

Cop26 organizers promised sponsors a tremendous opportunity and unique benefits in exchange for their support, including a chance to promote their brands in the green space of the conference area and the participation of government ministers in their events .

But in numerous emails and official letters the companies complained to organizers about unfulfilled expectations and deepening concerns over delays in green zone plans. They have also complained that ministers have not always been available for their events on the eve of Cop26, as agreed as part of sponsorship deals.

Other sources have described the goalpost shifts and inertia that have damaged Cop26 planning as deeply disappointing.

Many of the events corporate supporters regularly attend high-profile sponsorship deals for major events and are left confused by the slow progress of Cop26 events, another source explained.

The source blamed very young, very inexperienced civil servants, in charge of event planning, for taking a top-down approach to the public sector, which has sparked leaps among sponsors.

It is clear that many of them have very little experience in managing relations in the private sector, or even experience in attending a Police event, the source said.

The energy company sponsors Hitachi, National Grid, Scottish Power and SSE are understood to be particularly frustrated because they were under the impression that no other energy brand would appear on Cop26. However, the blue zone, which is organized by the UN, will include rival brands.

Ministers were due to release three key documents Monday on government plans to achieve its net zero target by 2035, but publication has been delayed due to the assassination of MP Sir David Amess.

The documents reveal a sharp divide within the cabinet, understood to be on the one hand Boris Johnson, the prime minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, and Michael Gove, responsible for improving UK homes, all seeing the benefits of strong action climatic; and on the other hand, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, a free market hawk who instinctively opposed government intervention.

The three newspapers are now expected to arrive later in the week, with the government seeking to maintain a show of unity over publications.

Quarrels over governments dealing with Cop26 planning have emerged amid public order concerns, with up to 150,000 protesters expected to take to the streets of Glasgow in early November, along with crucial climate talks, which will demand one of the largest police operations ever undertaken in Britain.

Countries and organizations planning to host events have also said they fear the increased costs will cause problems for developing countries.

Numerous participants told the Guardian earlier this month that the cost of renting Cop26 pavilion event space for workshops, panel discussions and keynote speeches during the conference is much higher than it was at Cop25 in Madrid. with some saying it had grown as much as 30%.

A Cop26 spokesman said organizers were working closely with sponsors to increase the value for money for taxpayers and reduce Cop26’s overall financial cost.

A Whitehall veteran of the Cop Summits said: It feels like some of these sponsors have forgotten the real reason they were in Glasgow. Police are not about the brand, they are about tackling climate change. Keeping the 1.5C achievement is the best thing you can do for your completion: they would do well to remember that.

Additional reporting Fiona Harvey