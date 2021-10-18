Thousands of Queenslanders hold the key to opening state borders by Christmas

Queensland’s ability to make cross-border plans for Christmas will depend on the thousands of people who have not yet received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, authorities say.

Main points: The state government says it cannot set a date for the opening of the borders

The state government says it cannot set a date for the opening of the borders Tourism authorities say they need time to prepare for this to happen before Christmas

Tourism authorities say they need time to prepare for this to happen before Christmas Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young warns it’s time to ‘normalize’ life with COVID-19

The state is staying close to the bottom of the Australian state and territory vaccination charts, with only 56.6 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said Sunday that it was impossible to say when the state would reach double the 80 percent vaccination rate, when under the national plan many restrictions would be lifted.

In Queensland, more than 72 percent of people have taken the first dose, making them eligible for a second dose within the next month. But those who did not come out for the first dose are making it hard to plot what happens next.

“We are not yet in the first 80 percent dose, and that makes it very difficult to predict when we will reach 80 percent of the second dose,” Miles said.

“We need the Queenslanders to come out now and be vaccinated so we can predict when we will meet those thresholds.”

The state government says it is impossible to predict when Queensland will meet the threshold for easing restrictions. ( ABC News: Rhiannon Shine )

The tourism industry wants the opening of December

The tourism industry in Queensland wants the 80 percent target to be hit as soon as possible in the hope that state borders could open in early December, if not sooner.

Operators fear the prolonged border closure could prevent them from receiving money in the Christmas rush.

Daniel Gschwind, chief executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, said the industry “is hanging on to its nails and is desperately waiting for a Christmas to bring relief”.

“We would like to see a clear timeline, a clear schedule of events, that will lead us to an open border scenario for Christmas,” Gschwind said.

“We need vaccination rates to rise in Queensland. So this is a call for the entire population to take it, do it and help us achieve freedom.”

He said the sooner it happened the better, as industry airlines, accommodation providers and tour operators could not “hit a key and then be fully operational”.

“Maybe it will take us a few weeks to prepare for the opening,” he said.

Mr Miles said he wanted the state’s borders to open by Christmas, but added that Queensland would stick to the national plan, unlike New South Wales, which he accused of ignoring health advice and going “fraudulent” “.

“I would love to see us open earlier, and that ‘s why we’re here,” Miles said, referring to Sunday’ s press conference at Queensland Health.

“The sooner people are vaccinated, the sooner we can fix those restrictions, the sooner we will welcome people back to our state, moving here or coming here as tourists.”

The Far North Queensland tourism industry says jobs and livelihoods are online. ( ABC Far North: Holly Richardson )

The first doses are needed soon

Achieving a double 80 percent vaccination rate by Dec. 1 requires planning and not just Queensland Health.

COVID-19 vaccines become fully effective only two weeks after the second dose. So to fully protect themselves before any possible reopening of December 1st, the Queenslanders would have to have their second dose by November 17th.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a gap of three and four weeks, respectively, between doses.

Working backwards, this means that people will need to take the first dose of Pfizer at least three weeks before November 17th, which means until October 27th, or next Wednesday to fully protect themselves by 1 December.

Moderna requires a four-week waiting period between doses, so to get a second dose by November 17, Queenslanders will have to take their first dose by October 20 this Wednesday.

Dr Kirsty Short, a virologist from the University of Queensland, said the sooner people get vaccinated, the better.

“It takes time for your immune system to work. So it’s too late if there is an outbreak and you have chosen to be vaccinated. It really is really what you need to do now,” she said.

Queensland CHO Dr Jeannette Young said the state is in the “home extension”. ( ABC News: Jessica Rendall )

Time is running out

Queensland health chief Jeannette Young said the state had done well to keep the virus out, but that could change at any time.

“I just can not see that we can keep the virus out for much longer,” she said on Sunday.

Health authorities are vying to raise vaccination rates to reach that double target of 80 percent vaccination before any other local outbreak leads the state to a deadlock.

“We are in the extension of the house,” Dr Young said. “We are over 70 percent of the first dose. I am very confident that we will reach that second dose of 70 percent.”

“But now we really have to push it, so we exceed it 80 percent (second dose).”

Dr Young said the state had to cross rushing outside to be tested for any headaches and odors.

“We have to keep going from there. We have to get our full lives back,” she said. “And we can only do that if we are vaccinated.”

“It’s time for us to normalize this.”

Beware of pop-up clinics

Over the weekend, thousands of people received their blow at one of the 33 pop-up clinics held in Bunnings. On Saturday, 4,111 people received a dose of Pfizer. For more than 2,800, it was their first.

“It was just fantastic,” Dr Young said. “It shows that setting up pop-up clinics in a very accessible place where we know a lot of people go on weekends actually got people out and vaccinated them.”

On Sunday, 3,800 doses were administered at Bunnings Centers.

The exit has convinced Queensland Health that pop-up clinics are vital to boosting vaccination rates, along with mass vaccination centers.

More pop-up clinics are expected to appear in the coming weeks, aiming to vaccinate 50,000 people a day.

“After that, I really think people should then have made the decision whether to get vaccinated or not,” Dr Young said.

The Queensland health system had a lot of capacity to step up in case more ICU beds were needed to deal with a local outbreak, Dr Young said.

But she said Queensland’s path outside the pandemic was focused on vaccines.

“We have to use the vaccine, not relying on the ICU.”

