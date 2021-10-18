LIVE WATCH: Annastacia Palaszczuk provides COVID-19 update, state borders

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for more Queenslanders to be vaccinated if they want to be reunited with their families by Christmas under a new plan to open the Sunshine State border.

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk is unveiling the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Queensland, which she hopes will reunite families by Christmas.

Ms Palaszczuk told the Queenslanders “this is your last chance to get vaccinated” as she begged residents of the state to take the blow in larger numbers, warning that a “Delta storm” would come.

She stressed that only those who are vaccinated will be allowed to come to Queensland.

According to the guide, the Sunshine State is expected to reach the target of the double-dose vaccine of 70 percent by November 19 and the figure of 80 percent by December 17.

From December 17, travelers fully vaccinated by interstate hotspots will be allowed to enter the state without having to be quarantined.

The prime minister opposed the “prudent and prudent” plan, saying it “will do what we want to do to reunite families and protect Queenslanders from the Delta”.

“I think Queenslanders will accept that this is a reasonable and prudent approach to ensuring that families can be reunited, but people coming to Queensland will need to be fully vaccinated,” she continued.

“So the sooner we get vaccinated the sooner these deadlines will be met.”

Ms Palaszczuk suggested the dates outlined in the reopening plan could be presented if vaccination rates rise faster than anticipated, saying it “definitely depends on the Queenslanders”.

With 70 percent of the double-dose target, fully vaccinated travelers from hotspots, as in NSW and Victoria, will be allowed to enter the state provided they arrive by air and have obtained a negative COVID test result in The previous 72 hours.

They will also have to undertake quarantine at home for 14 days.

In the double dose of 80 percent, fully vaccinated travelers can enter by road or air and will still be required to give a negative test result, however, they will not need to be quarantined.

“So this is good news for families to be reunited by Christmas,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles celebrated the release of the roadmap on Monday, saying it was done according to “the best health advice” and “puts the safety and health of Queenslanders and our economic interests first”.

He dealt a blow to the NSW government, saying the prime minister’s plan is not “a series of reckless decisions as we have seen from NSW”.

“We are not going to give up on having a plan like the Prime Minister has … this is a plan to complete the Queenslanders vaccination, a plan to bring families back together, a plan to get people moving. again and welcome people again state.

“If you want your family to visit for Christmas, get vaccinated now.”

Mr Miles said that once the December 17 deadline was reached, further restrictions would only be eased for those who were fully vaccinated.

Across Queensland, 72.3 percent of the population aged 16 and over has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Chief health official Dr Jeannette Young reiterated the Delta-type threat, warning as soon as Sunshine State begins to see local cases “the virus will find people who have not been vaccinated”.

The state reported another day with zero cases of COVID-19 after more than a week of new local cases reported in the state.

“We know you’re very protected if you’re vaccinated, so we now have a deadline … now I’m praying for young people – if young people were vaccinated we would achieve that goal sooner, Dr Young told a news conference Monday.

“There are young people in that age group of 20 to 39 who probably think they are invincible, but you are not. You need to be vaccinated to get back to a normal way of life.”

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath told residents of the state that the reopening of Queensland “is in your hands”.

“You can decide if people go and visit loved ones in NSW and Victoria and ACT and come back without quarantine, they are fully vaccinated and of course they have that negative test.”

The state saw a massive vaccination weekend following a targeted strike at 33 Bunnings stores.

More than 34,000 Queenslanders rolled up their sleeves and were vaccinated over the weekend, the Queensland Department of Health announced Sunday.