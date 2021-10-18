International
SenseTime co-hosts 3rd International Artificial Intelligence Fair to nurture AI talent and promote a collaborative education ecosystem
SHANGHAI, 18 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Active October 16, 2021, SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) company, co-hosted the Third International Artificial Intelligence Fair (IAIF), an annual global AI competition with the Shanghai Xuhui Education Office, and the Global AI Academic Alliance. Targeting AI enthusiasts from primary and secondary schools around the world, IAIF aims to cultivate the next generation of AI talent and promote AI primary education globally through close collaboration between academics and industry.
Since its inception in July this year, the long-awaited IAIF has received 665 project applications from over 300 schools in 8 countries and regions, with 121 projects from 98 schools selected for the final online presentation and Verbal Questions and Answers. During the final presentations of the competition, the project submissions were meticulously reviewed by 45 professional judges from universities, enterprises and high-level research institutions, including the University of Science and Technology. China, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Nanyang Technological University, Peking University, Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Art and Technology Center in Shanghai. Martial arts teaching and assessment system based on body posture recognition and machine learning by Li Lufei from Model Shanghai Nanyang High School and Wu Keyu from Fudan University-affiliated High School; drone powered by OpenCV for flood control and rescue by Huang Pucheng, Wang Bingyang and Lin Yinhang from Zhejiang Wenling High School became the grand prize winners.
Except this, research of rehabilitation assessment and training system enabled by 3D verification of hand posture by Zhang Yihong from the World Academy of Foreign Languages in Shanghai was distinguished by many excellent projects and won first prize. Utilizing 3D hand posture verification, this project aims to design a low-cost, easy-to-use product for the patient with hand movement disorders, achieving 89.9% accuracy in assessing rehabilitation and exercise hands.
Lin Junqiu, Deputy Director of the Science and Education Department at the Shanghai Science, Art and Education Center, said: “Artificial intelligence is critical to our future. As we continue to advance technology development, we need to cultivate a larger group of Artificial Intelligence talents even higher levels of expertise and innovative skills.The great opportunities brought by the AI era will facilitate transformational applications in verticals and industry scenarios, but will also formulate optimal collaboration between human beings and artificial intelligence . “
Lynn Dai, General Manager of SenseTime Education Product, said in the final competition, “AI has become an important driving force for technological innovation, we believe the IAIF can provide an innovative platform for young people to develop their interest in AI “Meanwhile, SenseTime Education is committed to nurturing young talent and broadening their horizons with advanced knowledge from an industry perspective, as well as preparing them for the AI-empowered future.”
The IAIF is also providing comprehensive services to participants, from scientific innovation training to project incubation, helping them solve practical industrial problems. The IAIF Organizing Committee organized a four-week AI training course for students prior to the final competition. Students from the most prominent project teams will have the opportunity to participate in other national or international competitions. In addition, students from the most prominent IAIF projects will participate in a training seminar for beginners as part of the incubator programs organized by SenseTime; the company will provide technology for high potential projects.
“IAIF gave me a unique opportunity to share ideas on this exciting AI topic with participants from different schools around the world, “ said Wu Keyu, the grand prize winner. “Through this competition, I have gained a better understanding of the powerful influence from AI and the people who work together to build new solutions that will create a better tomorrow for human society.”
The success of the 3rd International Artificial Intelligence Fair not only marks the foundation of the AI education ecosystem developed by the Shanghai Xuhui Education Bureau and SenseTime, but also enhances collaboration between governments, academia, enterprises and industries in AI technology innovation. . In the future, SenseTime Education will continue to act as a focal point and a platform for cultivating future AI talent.
About SenseTime
SenseTime is a leading AI software company focused on creating a better future empowered by AI through innovation. Supporting a vision of advancing the interconnectedness of the physical and digital worlds with AI, fostering sustainable productivity growth and seamless interactive experiences, SenseTime is committed to advancing the state of the art in AI search by developing scalable software platforms and affordable AI that benefit businesses, people and society, and attract and educate top talent, shaping the future together.
With our roots in academia, we invest in our original and advanced research that allows us to deliver and continually improve our industry-leading AI skills by covering key areas across perception intelligence, decision intelligence, content enabled AI-enabled content generation and enhancement, as well as key capabilities in AI chips, sensors and computer infrastructure. Our Artificial Intelligence proprietary infrastructure, SenseCore, allows us to develop powerful and efficient Artificial Intelligence software platforms that are scalable and adaptable to a wide range of applications.
Today, our technologies are trusted by customers and partners in many vertical industries, including Smart Business, Smart City, Smart Life and Smart Auto.
We have offices in markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and South Korea, etc., as well as the presence in Thailand, Indonesia AND PhilippinesWith For more information, please visit SenseTime’s Web page as well as her LinkedIn, Tweet AND Facebook page.
