International
International Olympic Academy reopens in ancient Olympia after IOC-funded renovation
The reconstructed facilities of the Interdisciplinary Center for Education and Olympic Studies were inaugurated during a ceremony attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The modernization work was made possible by a 12.5m-euro investment from the IOC.
“Here at the renovated International Olympic Academy near the birthplace of the Olympic Games in ancient Olympia, Olympic values will be brought to a new generation of young people who are athletes, students, teachers or people active in sports,” the IOC President said.
Spyros Capralos, IOC Member and President of the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC), added: “60th The birthday of the International Olympic Academy is marked by the completion of the renovation works carried out during the last year and a half, with the valuable financial support of the International Olympic Committee. Without this support, it would be impossible to carry out a restoration project of this scale. I would like to express my sincere thanks to IOC President Thomas Bach, as well as to all the teams involved in the renovation project, for this wonderful result. The International Olympic Academy, with its new, renewed profile, will continue its unhindered educational work, aiming at the spread of Olympism. “
“The official opening of the renovated premises is now a reality, fulfilling a long-held vision,” said IOA President Isidoros Kouvelos. “IOA reform opens a new chapter. I feel very grateful that, from the outset, IOC President Thomas Bach believed in this vision and expressed his willingness to walk with us and, in a close line, make an important contribution to the Olympic Movement; to pave the way for strengthening the role of the IOA in the service of humanity. “
renewal
The decision to undertake the renovation of the IOA premises was taken by the HOC, as the site owner, with the approval of the tripartite agreement between the HOC, IOA and IOC, in order to modernize the facilities of the International Center for Olympic Education and open new opportunities for IOA to host groups from within and beyond the Olympic Movement.
The project started in March 2020 after the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in ancient Olympia, with work including the complete renovation of accommodation facilities, conference halls, dining and kitchen hall, library and sports facilities. The installation of the latest technology and grids, an improvement of outdoor lighting, water filtration and sewerage system, plus improved access for wheelchairs were also important aspects of the modernization.
Review of educational programs and service delivery
To coincide with the reopening, the IOA has also launched a new one strategic plan, which is accompanied by organizational developments and plans to further build on its 60 years of experience and expand its offer for the wider Olympic Movement, as well as expand its reach by offering online programs.
International Olympic Academy
Located in Ancient Olympia, near the archeological site, and supported by the IOC and HOC, the International Olympic Academy is committed to providing unique Olympic educational programs and experiences.
The IOA was established in 1961 with the mission to preserve and spread the principles of the Olympic spirit; to study and apply the educational and social principles of Olympism; and to consolidate the scientific basis of the Olympic ideal.
The IOA welcomes young people, college students, educators and Olympic athletes, as well as administrators and institutions who want to understand, connect, study and learn about Olympism and its philosophy in a meaningful way.
Cooperation between the IOA and the IOC
The reopening of the IOA also marks the beginning of strengthened cooperation between the IOA and the IOC, namely the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and its Center for Olympic Studies (OSC), with the common goal of strengthening education and Olympic studies.
###
The International Olympic Committee is an international non-profit, civil, non-governmental organization, made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 percent of its revenue to the broader sports movement, which means that every day the $ 3.4 million equivalent goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels around the world.
###
For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:
Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: [email protected], or visit our website at www.ioc.orgwith
Transmit quality images
IOC Newsroom: http://iocnewsroom.com/
Video
YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia
Photos
For a wide selection of photos available immediately after each event, please follow us at Flickrwith
To request photographs and archival footage, please contact our Imaging team at: [email protected]
Social media
For daily IOC information and regular updates, please follow us at Tweet AND to YouTubewith
Sources
2/ https://olympics.com/ioc/news/international-olympic-academy-reopens-in-ancient-olympia-after-full-renovation-financed-by-ioc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]