International Olympic Academy reopens in ancient Olympia after IOC-funded renovation

The reconstructed facilities of the Interdisciplinary Center for Education and Olympic Studies were inaugurated during a ceremony attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The modernization work was made possible by a 12.5m-euro investment from the IOC.

“Here at the renovated International Olympic Academy near the birthplace of the Olympic Games in ancient Olympia, Olympic values ​​will be brought to a new generation of young people who are athletes, students, teachers or people active in sports,” the IOC President said.

Spyros Capralos, IOC Member and President of the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC), added: “60th The birthday of the International Olympic Academy is marked by the completion of the renovation works carried out during the last year and a half, with the valuable financial support of the International Olympic Committee. Without this support, it would be impossible to carry out a restoration project of this scale. I would like to express my sincere thanks to IOC President Thomas Bach, as well as to all the teams involved in the renovation project, for this wonderful result. The International Olympic Academy, with its new, renewed profile, will continue its unhindered educational work, aiming at the spread of Olympism. “

“The official opening of the renovated premises is now a reality, fulfilling a long-held vision,” said IOA President Isidoros Kouvelos. “IOA reform opens a new chapter. I feel very grateful that, from the outset, IOC President Thomas Bach believed in this vision and expressed his willingness to walk with us and, in a close line, make an important contribution to the Olympic Movement; to pave the way for strengthening the role of the IOA in the service of humanity. “

Facilities of the International Olympic Academy, near the archeological site of the Ancient Olympic Games, Olympia, Greece

renewal

The decision to undertake the renovation of the IOA premises was taken by the HOC, as the site owner, with the approval of the tripartite agreement between the HOC, IOA and IOC, in order to modernize the facilities of the International Center for Olympic Education and open new opportunities for IOA to host groups from within and beyond the Olympic Movement.

The project started in March 2020 after the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in ancient Olympia, with work including the complete renovation of accommodation facilities, conference halls, dining and kitchen hall, library and sports facilities. The installation of the latest technology and grids, an improvement of outdoor lighting, water filtration and sewerage system, plus improved access for wheelchairs were also important aspects of the modernization.

Review of educational programs and service delivery

To coincide with the reopening, the IOA has also launched a new one strategic plan, which is accompanied by organizational developments and plans to further build on its 60 years of experience and expand its offer for the wider Olympic Movement, as well as expand its reach by offering online programs.

International Olympic Academy

Located in Ancient Olympia, near the archeological site, and supported by the IOC and HOC, the International Olympic Academy is committed to providing unique Olympic educational programs and experiences.

The IOA was established in 1961 with the mission to preserve and spread the principles of the Olympic spirit; to study and apply the educational and social principles of Olympism; and to consolidate the scientific basis of the Olympic ideal.

The IOA welcomes young people, college students, educators and Olympic athletes, as well as administrators and institutions who want to understand, connect, study and learn about Olympism and its philosophy in a meaningful way.

Cooperation between the IOA and the IOC

The reopening of the IOA also marks the beginning of strengthened cooperation between the IOA and the IOC, namely the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and its Center for Olympic Studies (OSC), with the common goal of strengthening education and Olympic studies.

