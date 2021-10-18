Kamloops Resident School survivor calls for reconciliation leadership, funding ahead of PM’s visit





A KamloopsIndian Residential School survivor is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to show more compliant leadership and promise additional funding for her community, ahead of a meeting Monday. In an interview at Rosemary Barton LivemoreOn Sunday, Diena Jules, a Tk’emlps at Secwpemcelder, said it was “quite disappointing and disappointing” that Trudeau had not met with the First Nation earlier. But she added that she was “really happy that he is coming to do honor and respect for us dear people who are buried there”. Trudeau traveled to Kamloops, BC, on Sunday and will meet with Tk’emlps at SecwpemcNation on Monday, holding a press conference with Kukpi7 (boss) Rosanne Casimir and a community event to hear and honor school survivors residential. Tk’emlps at SecwpemcNation is located near the site of the former residential school in Kamloops, where about 200 possible unmarked burial sites were discovered by a radar study last spring. Jules, who will be on Monday-Saturday, said he hoped Trudeau would “walk into the conversation” when it comes to reconciliation with indigenous people. A memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, BC, in July. About 200 possible unmarked burial sites were discovered by a radar study last spring at that site. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) “If you want other people within Canada to really understand and appreciate and have compassion for what residential school survivors have gone through, then you really need to become a role model,” she said. Trudeau apologized for not having previously attended the two written invitations from the First Nation to attend an event there on September 30, Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. He also recently expressed regret for flying to Tofino, before Christ, for a family vacation that day. The prime minister attended a memorial event in Ottawa the night before the new holiday and spoke to some residential school survivors on the phone on September 30th. LOOK | Trudeau says ‘wrong to travel’ on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was a mistake to travel to National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Answering questions about his decision to travel to the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Trudeau says it was a mistake and vows to work to improve. 1:08 The Tk’emlps Nation leadership at Secwpemc said they “are not interested” in further apologies and instead demanded real action. they issued a statement stressing that Trudeau’s visit should focus “on real issues of reconciliation” and be more than a media event. Jules laid out on Sunday the form she would like to take some of that action. She said that although the federal government had secured some funding so far, it also hoped to help pay for utilities that would help identify and re-intervene waste, as well as return it to the family. More money can be used to help organize and conduct ground surveys around the area already investigated, Julessaid, through techniques such as the ground penetration radar previously used. She said she had been among many people constantly working in the effort, but “we still have a lot of work to do”. Jules said she also hoped funding would be made available for a language and cultural center, as well as a healing center to help cope with the impact of intergenerational trauma. “I see a lot of our relatives who are really going down a dark path. And so we have to help them.”

