Juukan Gorge Report Calls for Comprehensive Reform of Cultural Heritage Laws
The Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians should be responsible for the protection of cultural heritage, according to a new report submitted after the Juukan Gorge eruption.
The North Australian Committee’s final report, “One Way Forward”, comes after more than a year of hearings involving dozens of traditional landlords and other stakeholders and calls for sweeping changes to cultural heritage laws at the federal and state levels. .
The Rio Tinto was widely condemned after it was legally allowed to blow up the 46,000-year-old caves at Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Country in May 2020 under the WA obsolete Aboriginal Heritage Act.
Traditional owners remained devastated as Rio Tinto reviewed his executive team and admitted to violating their trust.
The Committee recommended a comprehensive inheritance legislation, which should be co-drafted with indigenous peoples, setting minimum standards for all states and territories and potentially the right for Traditional Owners to veto the destruction of important sites.
The report recommended that laws focus on the protection and celebration of heritage and should emphasize the principles of free, prior and informed consent.
Committee chairman Warren Entsch said the report showed how “a profound lack of care” for the First Nations heritage.
“The committee saw the great inadequacy of the legislative protection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island heritage protection across jurisdictions and at the national level,” the Liberal MP said.
“In the case of the Juukan Gorge, Commonwealth legislation and ministerial and administrative inaction failed to protect this heritage site from destruction.
“But perhaps destruction can be at least a catalyst for change.”
Traditional PKKP owners said in a statement to NITV News that they still felt a “great sense of grief and loss” about the damage and are now reviewing the report and its recommendations.
“Actions not words will be the real test,” it read.
They said the events were an unwanted “testing case” for First Nations people across the country as well as abroad, and are continuing to work with Rio Tinto to ensure they are part of the decision-making process in the future.
“At its core are the rights of traditional owners when it comes to what happens on our lands,” they said.
The eight recommendations from the “damn” report need to be implemented urgently, according to WA Labor Senator Pat Dodson.
“We want an independent law,” he told NITV News.
“The federal minister in the Commonwealth jurisdiction must set the minimum standards that state legislation must comply with and must be stringent.
“This is a real lack of respect, a lack of gratitude, a lack of any sensitivity to the heritage of the peoples of the First Nations of this country.”
He said the new laws should extend protection beyond physical locations of importance.
“We are in a watershed, the definition of culture has been problematic in the past, it tends to be physical things, intangible heritage is now part of that importance.”
Meanwhile, federal lawmakers have called on Rio Tinto to face a judicial investigation and possible criminal charges in connection with the demolition of the ancient JuukanGorge rock shelters.
Recommendation by Western Australian Senator Dean Smith and Nationals MP George Christensenis included in the final report.
Senator Smith and Mr. Christensen dismissed the need for stronger Commonwealth oversight, which they said could be used as a “deliberate weapon against the resource sector:”
They instead suggested that Rio Tinto should face further consequences for the actions they labeled as “shameful, negligent and intentional”.
“There should be a judicial investigation into the destruction of the site, investigating whether the conduct before or after the event requires further action – including criminal charges,” they said.
In a statement, Rio Tinto said they continue to work hard to improve relations between indigenous peoples and the mining giant.
We know this will take time and there will be challenges ahead, but we are focused on improving our engagement with Indigenous Peoples and our host communities to better understand their priorities and concerns, to minimize our impacts and to responsibly manage indigenous cultural heritage within and around operations.
NITV News turned to the Minister for Indigenous Australians for comment.
– With AAP
