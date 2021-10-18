The search for the missing fisherman continues on the Sudbury Reef near Cairns





The search for weak spear water in Cairns is continuing for a third day. Main points: Police divers have found numerous items from the bottom of the ocean, but it is not clear if they are related to the person

Police praised community members who joined the search They are hoping the man will be found alive The 26-year-old Edmonton split from his companion while fishing in the Sudbury Reef shortly after 4pm on Saturday. Senior Commander Matt Cornish said the alarm was raised by his 56-year-old friend when he failed to return to the boat at the scheduled time. Police and Coast Guard launched a search in the air and water and police divers joined yesterday. Senior Commander Cornish said ships, four helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and a drone were used during the search Saturday. “A large-scale search has taken place in the area we expect about 135 square kilometers have been checked,” he said. “I understand there has been a huge outcry on social media from visibly disturbed family and friends of the missing husband. “There were a number of members of the public who used their private boats to go out and examine the place and help with the search, which was very, very helpful.” A police boat remained in the area overnight and searches resumed this morning. ( Supplied: CSW ) Submerged items were found On Sunday, police divers discovered several items at the bottom of the ocean near the place where the man disappeared. “We are currently evaluating those items to see if they are related to this investigation,” he said. “Hopefully we will be able to get some evidence from those items in the not too distant future. “I will not say what those items are at this stage.” Police divers joined the search yesterday, along with several boats and helicopters. ( Supplied: CSW ) Senior Commander Cornish said the search was ongoing. “Obviously over time the chance of survival will decrease, but at this point in time it is still a search and rescue mission,” he said. “We are doing our best to try to find answers for grieving family and friends in our community.” Find more local news

