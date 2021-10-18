This is a conclusion! Soyuz goes down with the film crew after shooting the film on the space station

The first professional film crew to fly into space has returned to Earth after 12 days of shooting a film at the International Space Station.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko landed with cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Russian space corporation Roscosmos on Sunday (October 17th). The three landed aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft at a meeting at 12:35 local time (0435 GMT or 10:35 local time) on the Kazakh steppe.

The landing ended 191 days in space for Novitskiy, who ended his stay at the station playing a few parts in the movie Peresild and Shipenko were there to film. A joint production of Roscosmos, the Russian television station Channel One and the studio Yellow, Black and White, “Вызов” (“Challenge” in English) follows the story of a surgeon (Peresild) who is sent to the station to perform emergency surgery in a cosmonaut (Novitskiy).

Video: Touchdown! The Russian film crew and cosmonaut return from the space station

In photo: The Russian film crew heads to the International Space Station

Image 1 of 3 Russian actress Yulia Peresild (left), cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy (center) and director Klim Shipenko are welcomed back to Earth after their successful Soyuz capsule landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan on October 17, 2021. (Image credit: Roscosmos) Image 2 of 3 The Russian Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan from the International Space Station with Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko on Sunday, October 17, 2021. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 3 of 3 A Soyuz MS-18 space capsule carrying Russian actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy returns to Earth under a parachute during a successful landing in Kazakhstan on October 17, 2021. (Image credit: Roscosmos)

Shipenko served several behind-the-scenes roles while in orbit, including director, make-up artist, sound editor and cinematographer. Cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, the latter starting with Peresild and Shipenko aboard the Soyuz MS-19 on October 5, also participated in filming.

Novitskiy, Peresild and Shipenko began their journey home with the landing of the Soyuz MS-18 from the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory module on Saturday at 21:13 pm (0135 GMT on Sunday). The spacecraft conducted a deorbit combustion and launched its orbital and propulsion modules before re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and descending under a parachute for a gentle landing.

Recovery teams were in place to help the crew get out of the landing capsule and perform the initial medical checks. Novitskiy, Peresild and Shipenko would then fly by helicopter to the Kazakh city of Karaganda before a Cosmonaut Training Center Gagarin plane would transport them back to Star City, outside Moscow.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild (center), director Klim Shipenko (second from right) and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy (right) bid farewell to their Russian crew Anton Shkaplerov (second from left) and Pyotr Dubrov before returning to Earth on October 17, 2021. (Image credit: Roscosmos / Anton Shkaplerov via Twitter

The departure of the Soyuz MS-18 marked the end of Expedition 65 and the beginning of Expedition 66 aboard the space station. Led by Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA), the station is now manned by cosmonauts Shkaplerov and Dubrov, astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur and Mark Vande Hei with NASA and astronaut Aki Hoshide of NASA and the Japan Space Agency. JAXA).

Dubrov and Vande Hei were originally scheduled to land with Novitskiy in the Soyuz-18, but to accommodate the film project, their stays were extended for another six months. Dubrov and Vande Hei will now land with Shkaplerov in March, after 365 days in space. Vande Hei will have completed the longest space flight by an astronaut in American history.

Actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko, along with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film scenes for “Вызов” (“Challenge” in English) on the International Space Station. (Image credit: Roscosmos TV)

Roscosmos first announced the film project in November 2020. Peresild, 37, was selected for the role by a group of 3,000 applicants and 20 finalists. Along with her reserve, Alena Mordovina, Roscosmos said the caste also tested a new model for selecting and training individuals on a part-time basis.

A successful actress who has appeared in award-winning Russian films and TV series, as well as staged at the Malaya Bronnaya Theater in Moscow, Peresild became the first professional actor to fly in space. During her time in orbit, William Shatner (Star Trek Captain Kirk) became second flying aboard a Blue Origin underwater flight.

Peresild also became the fifth Russian woman to fly in space from 71 female astronauts worldwide.

Shipenko, 38, is a film director, screenwriter, actor and producer. His previous credits include the 2017 film “Salyut 7”, which was loosely based on the true 1985 mission to the last Salyut-class space stations of the Soviet Union.

Soyuz MS-18 crew mission patches. (Image credit: Roscosmos / spacepatches.nl)

Novitskiy, 50, has now completed three space missions for a total of 531 days in space. During Expedition 64/65, he made three space walks, recording 22 hours and 38 minutes working in space vacuum. He was previously a member of the crews of Expedition 33/34 and Expedition 50/51 in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

For “Challenges, “Soviet-era cosmonauts filmed aboard the Soyuz T-9 and inside the Salyut 7 space station for the 1984 Russian narrative film” Return from Orbit. Twenty-four years later, privately funded astronaut Richard Garriott shot “Apogee of Fear,” a science fiction short film set on the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft traveled a total of 80.9 million miles (130 million km) while completing 3,056 Earth orbits.

