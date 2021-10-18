International
The Montreal Fire Department was trapped in the St. Louis River. Lawrence after the ship capsized during the rescue mission
Montreal police are deploying divers to free a firefighter who fell into the St. Louis River. Lawrence during a rescue mission near the Lachine threshold on Sunday evening.
Richard Liebmann, director of the Montreal Fire Department (SIM), made a statement Monday morning, saying rescuers found the firefighter under the lifeboat, which sank at the end of the Lachine floods. He did not receive any questions from journalists.
“It’s a very dangerous place for divers … so we have some action plans underway with other boats, other tools to get the firefighter out of the boat underwater,” he said. “We are continuing our efforts to get it out as soon as possible.”
Yesterday, at 7:09 p.m., SIM received a call for a wrecked boat moving upstream with two people on board, spokeswoman Louise Desrosiers said Sunday.
Four firefighters responded to the distress signal and caught the two people who had called for help. Around 19:30, the lifeboat capsized.
On Monday morning, a helicopter and a rescue team were also called by provincial police. A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter is also involved in the search.
Rescue workers were able to heal everyone on board except the firefighters.
The other five people on board were taken to hospital where “there is no reason to fear for their lives,” said Fabienne Papin, a Montreal City spokeswoman.
Several units are involved in the search and rescue, including the Montreal Naval Police Unit, the CanadianCoast Guardanda Sret du Qubec helicopter.
Montreal firefighters, along with fire departments from Longueuil, Varennes, La Prairie, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Chteauguay, are also assisting in the operation.
