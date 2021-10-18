



Cleo Smith, who was last seen around 1.30am on Saturday, was standing in a tent at Blowholes camp in Macleod, according to a statement from the Western Australian Police Force released on Monday.

“Major concerns are being held about Cleo’s safety,” the statement said. “WA police are exploring all possibilities and have a number of investigative resources to assist including detectives from the Murder Squad, as well as Forensic Medicine and local detectives.”

Cleo was wearing a pink one-piece suit with a blue and yellow pattern, police said, adding that she was last seen sleeping in a red and black sleeping bag.

She is about 110 centimeters (3 feet, 7 inches) tall with reddish eyes and honey blonde hair, the statement added.

The rural settlement of Macleod is located between the sea and Lake Macleod, about 30 miles north of the town of Carnarvon. The family is from Carnarvon and are familiar with the Macleod area as they often go camping there, according to CNN 9 News affiliate. On Monday, officers were checking a number of huts along the coastline, police said. Police have appealed to anyone who has stayed at the campsite or been nearby to contact them. Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, posted an appeal for information on Facebook. “It’s been over 24 hours since I saw the glow in my little girls’ eyes! Please help me find it! If you hear or see anything, please call the police!” she wrote. “It was last seen at 1:30 in the morning and left when I woke up at 6 in the morning from our shared tent. Very unusual for Cleo,” she added. Police Inspector Jon Munday said authorities were “throwing everything away” in the search, but did not provide many other details, according to 9 News. “Beenshte reported that a sleeping bag is missing. Moreover, I’m really not free to find out what we believe may be missing,” Munday said, adding that naval searches had found no sign of the little girl. “We are pleased that they (the police) have done the best they can,” he said.

