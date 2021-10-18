Research, Opportunity Direct International Student Transfer to UToledo

How does a student living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 7,000 miles from Ohio, end up in the pharmacy school at the University of Toledo?

For 23-year-old Isaac Kaba, a distinguished student who transferred this fall to UToledo from the University of Kinshasa, the answer includes a scholarship, a UToledo professor, and a hunger to learn more.

A few years ago, Kaba received a scholarship from a nonprofit called STEM DRC Initiative to support his studies at the University of Kinshasa in DR Congo.

Kaba learned that the nonprofit organization was started by Ngalula Mubenga, who founded the organization to promote STEM education in her country. She is also simply an assistant professor of engineering technology at UToledo.

It was the first time Kaba had ever heard of the University of Toledo.

During COVID, while Kaba was on vacation from his college studies in pharmacy in Kinshasa, he began planning with a friend in Vermont how to continue his education in the United States. His brother, who is studying at Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids, Mich., Had asked his younger brother to consider joining him in the US

When Kaba researched American pharmacy programs, he discovered that UToledo had one of the leading programs in Ohio and in the country. He recalled that Mubenga had attended UToledo.

His interest in Rockets was heightened when his friend from Vermont also recommended UToledo. He decided to apply.

Kaba sent his transcripts to Ghana to be translated from French into English. Working with the UToledos international office, he provided additional documents and course syllabi to understand how much of his credits would be transferred.

He applied in May and within two weeks, he was accepted.

I was surprised to hear so quickly, he said. It was a quick process. I called and texted him, and I always got a good response. Everyone was really helpful.

Victor Finch, director of international admissions at UToledo, was impressed by Kaba’s insistence throughout the admissions process.

University students from this part of the world have less than a 10 percent chance of being approved to study in the United States, Finch said. Isaac and I emailed, had Zoom appointments, and connected via WhatsApp throughout the process. Isaac handled the entry process to enter the United States, his quarantine, finding a place to live, and getting his vaccination all done in quick steps.

Kaba was able to transfer 155 of his credits and is considered senior. But because the science classes he took in DR Congo are considered electives in the US, he has to take some labs before being fully admitted to the professional part of Pharm.D. program.

Throughout his academic career, Kaba has been an enthusiastic, ambitious student. He is devoted to his studies often the best student in his classes, as well as the commitment of leadership and community.

He was elected to the Congo Leadership Initiative in 2013, an effort to empower Congolese youth in leadership and entrepreneurship. While at university, he interned in a pharmacy and founded the National Association of Pharmacy Students, becoming its general secretary.

I like being involved in my community, he said.

None who does not sit back, Kaba decided to do some research while his lessons were suspended during COVID.

I saw my grandparents treating skin problems with herbs, he said. Congo is a country of biodiversity. I am interested in looking for natural products.

A professor helped him launch his research project to see which ingredients in plants helped treat skin problems.

I found that medicinal plants had strong powers, antibacterial and antioxidant activity that justified their use for skin diseases, Kaba said.

The research of his teams was published last year in Journal of Biosciences and MedicinesWith Kaba he was ranked as the lead author.

His interest in research impressed Dr. Heidi Appel, Dean of the College of Honors Jesup Scott. She met Kaba at an event for potential honoring students this fall.

When Isaac spoke of his university research, his face lit up, she said, and I knew he belonged to the College of Honor. They got so excited that it is now an Honorary Rocket.

Kaba hopes to move forward with his research at UToledo. He was recently admitted to Dr.’s lab. Ghassan Abushaikha, an assistant professor of research at the College of Pharmacy.

I would like to return to my country, bring back what I have learned here, he said, and innovate and improve the pharmaceutical field there.

To celebrate current UToledo students who have been transferred to the University from colleges or other universities, UToledo will don T-shirts and host other campus activities during National Transfer Student Week, October 18-22. Check Invonet for a complete list of activities.