New partner in Australian coalition government says it will not rush to net zero





CANBERRA, Oct 18 (Reuters) – The new partner in the Australian coalition government said on Monday it would not rush into a decision on whether to support a zero-emission target by 2050. Morrison said last week he would attend the UN climate summit at COP26 in Glasgow, where he was expected to introduce world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to Australia’s updated zero-to-zero climate ambitions. the year 2050. Morrison had sought the deal from the National Party, the government coalition partner, but its leader Barnaby Joyce said rural-focused lawmakers were unable to agree during a four-hour meeting Sunday. Joyce said the party would meet again on Monday and warned against attempts to put pressure on them. “We are not tied to a scenario. We have our party and our party room for a special purpose,” Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “If someone believes they are being forced into a corner, you know what they are going to do, he means no.” Joyce said his party is concerned about the impact of net zero on agriculture and coal mining, but Morrison faces growing pressure to reach an agreement ahead of the climate summit. “Morrison can not afford any deal. He would look like a weak leader on the world stage just a few months before the election,” said Haydon Manning, a professor of politics at Flinders University in South Australia. Morrison has said Australia wanted to reach net zero “as soon as possible and possibly by 2050” and expects to break its promise to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by in 2030. The Prime Minister should call a general election by May 2022 and he should calm down the moderates in his Liberal Party, who are pushing for climate action and maintain the support of the National party. Reporting by Colin Packham; Edited by Sam Holmes Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/junior-partner-australian-coalition-govt-says-it-wont-rush-into-net-zero-2021-10-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos