Deputies point to fears for family safety and police complacency UK News

Deputies have described difficult conversations with their families to stay in parliament amid threats and have complained of a sense of complacency from police.
As MPs returned to Westminster following the assassination of Sir David Amess on Friday, many said they had had difficult discussions with relatives over the weekend. My husband is asking me, how long can this really last? How much should we take? Is it worth it? And in fact at the moment I have no answer for him, said an MP.
Former Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom said: “Many have families asking why they are doing this, or begging them to leave politics. She added: However what drives MPs is the desire to make the world a better place. It is just as simple and profound that we all care about you all.
Some cited a lack of resources to provide them with security in their constituencies, with voters themselves providing protection.
On Monday, Labor MP Chris Bryant revealed that a 76-year-old man had been arrested over an alleged death threat against him, made following the Bryants’ call for kindness on the eve of Amesss’s death.
Many discussions have focused on threats against MPs on social media and new calls to ban online anonymity. But some MPs said privately that their biggest concerns did not come from cyber threats. Threats can be made in person, and area operations, held weekly, have made them feel particularly vulnerable.
No one wants to change the system, but four MPs have been attacked in their operations during my time and three people have died because of it, said a Conservative MP. I’m not aware that anyone was killed by someone who posted them on Twitter.
A Labor MP said the scariest targeting had been in person, with an uncomfortable sense of how a well-known elected representative in the local area MPs could often represent an angry target.
The scariest things have nothing to do with social media, one said, describing a sick resident who followed them repeatedly, sometimes when the MP was out with their children. Many describe the police as willing to do much to help. I get my protection from locals who continue to offer to be bodyguards, said one MP.
Another Labor MP said they gave statements to police only about the most aggressive and specific threats they received, and that was about once every two weeks.
Ali Harbi Ali, the suspect in Amess’ murder still being questioned by police, was thought to have previously lived in Southend, where Amess was an MP, but most recently in north London, where his MP would be the leader of Labor, Keir Starmer. A representative confirmed that Starmer did his surgery as normal on Friday.
Most MPs were very committed to continuing their operations in person in their constituencies, something they consider to be a unique and vital part of the British political system. Former Secretary Tobias Ellwood, who found himself at the center of a terrorist attack when he tried to resurrect PC Keith Palmer after a knife attack in Westminster, was the only one who openly asked if online operations could be safer .
On Monday, although still in shock, most lawmakers said they disagreed. For many supporters, supporting constituencies to address complex housing needs, welfare claims, or face-to-face corporate battles is one of the few areas of their work where they have real life-changing skills. The truth is, it keeps us in touch, said a Tory. You know exactly which colleagues do not bother with surgeries, they are the ones who have no idea about the real world.
