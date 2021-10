Myanmar announces amnesty for thousands of protesters against coup

The ruling junta in Myanmar announced Monday that it will release more than 5,600 anti-regime protesters this week in its first major release of political prisoners since taking power in a February 1 coup. Junta said it was granting amnesty to prisoners to mark the Lighting Festival, a three-day celebration starting Tuesday. But he gave no indication whether senior officials of the ousted civilian government, including its leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, would be among those released. Most of the protesters were arrested during a brutal crackdown this year as millions took to the streets and staged a national strike. Soldiers and police killed more than 1,170 protesters, often shooting them in the head, and arrested more than 7,300 others, according to the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners, a group of lawyers. In recent months, the military has successfully suppressed street protests, but it faces frequent guerrilla attacks in cities. He is also clashing with newly formed rebel units in suburban areas, including Chin State, where witnesses say the military is building forces.

The announcement of the amnesty came just days after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, announced it would expel the junta leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, from an upcoming meeting of regional leaders. The 10-member association, commonly known as ASEAN, rarely interferes in the affairs of member countries, but seems to be making an exception with Myanmar. In April, leaders met to discuss the coup and invited General Min Aung Hlaing, recognizing him as the leader of Myanmar. They agreed on a five-point plan calling on the regime to end the violence immediately, and then appointed an envoy, Brunei diplomat Erywan Yusof, who was expected to visit Myanmar.

Aaron Connelly, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, said it was too early to know if the release of the prisoners was a response to ASEAN’s seemingly tougher stances. Myanmar often releases large numbers of prisoners during amnesties, he noted, and the intentions of the regimes may not be clear until more details about the release are known. We have to wait and see who was released on amnesty, which is an annual ritual, said Mr. Connelly. If they decide to release some NLD officials with the biggest name or leaders of the resistance, he added, referring to the National League for Democracy, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyis, then Id I think it was at least partly a response to the pressure of ASEAN. But this seems impossible to me. The regimes’ announcement on Monday came in two statements that said it would drop charges against 4,320 people awaiting trial for their role in the protests and release 1,316 others who had been convicted. Junta said he was acting in respect of the humanitarian issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/world/asia/myanmar-military-amnesty-protesters.html

