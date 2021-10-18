



PANORY, Ala., October 18,2021 / PRNewswire / -Trawick International, a leading company in the travel insurance industry focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Roberts as Chief of Staff. In this newly established senior executive role, she will be responsible for directing the organization’s operations, as well as overseeing the company’s key strategic initiatives. (PRNewsfoto / Trawick International) “The opportunity to bring in an insurance executive like Laurie is really a game changer for Trawick International,” he said. Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. “As we continue to grow and enter new markets, it will play an integral role in directing our operational efforts.” Mrs. Roberts is an experienced and successful executive who has had tremendous success in business development and sales in international insurance. She is a capable leader with a proven track record of excellence in P&L marketing and management skills, who has led dynamic teams to create valuable partnerships and product solutions for organizations across the globe. Laurie previously served as Managing Director, North America for Global Benefits Group, where it owned P&L for GBG’s North America division. In addition, she was responsible for creating and implementing the regional business strategy for key business lines. “I am excited to take on the challenge of leading operations and facilitating oversight of strategic initiatives for Trawick International thus supporting the continued growth of this organization,” he said. Laurie Roberts, Chief of Staff, Trawick International. “Partnering with Daryl and providing operational oversight to all the skilled and talented team members is something I look forward to.” Trawick International has made significant progress in its strategic growth strategy and has become one of the top firms in the travel insurance industry from Forbes Travel AdvisorsWith The Company offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research new products and ideas for travelers everywhere. The organization strives to provide plans that not only meet the needs of travelers, but exceed their expectations. Trawick International insurance plans do not rule out losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, travel companion or non-traveling family member falls ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable travel costs. About Trawick International:

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for over 20 years. The company offers a complete suite of innovative travel insurance, medical travel insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success is built on the trust that customers have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit:www.trawickinternational.comwith Contact with the media: John DeLibero

Director of Corporate Communications

+ 1-646-522-1465

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia: BURIMI Trawick International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/prnewswire/2021/10/18/trawick-international-appoints-international-insurance-industry-veteran-executive-level-operations-management-position/

