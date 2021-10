Russia suspends NATO mission in response to staff evictions

Lavrov said the Kremlin move – which could take effect as early as November 1 – was the result of “NATO actions”.

Russia is also suspending the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, Lavrov said, with the accreditation of staff to be withdrawn on November 1st.

The NATO intelligence office in Moscow, which was set up at the Belgian embassy to explain the role of NATO and NATO policies to the Russian public, will also be completed, he said.

“NATO is not interested in any equal dialogue or any joint work,” Lavrov said. “If so, then we do not see much need to continue to claim that some changes are possible in the foreseeable future. NATO has already in fact declared the impossibility of such changes.”

Earlier this month, NATO expelled eight members of the Russian mission to the alliance who they described as “undeclared Russian intelligence officers.” according to a NATO official With the Kremlin moves on Monday come as the United States increases its support for Russia’s neighbors, who a senior U.S. defense official said this weekend were “on the front line of Russian aggression.” At the time of the expulsion of Russian officers, Moscow reacted by saying NATO actions were inconsistent with previous alliance comments and undermined a chance for reconciliation. “NATO leaders spoke of the importance of de-escalating relations with Russia, calling for the resumption of dialogue within the Russia-NATO Council by sending an ambassador to Brussels,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko earlier this month. month, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti. “If anyone believed in the sincerity of these statements, today there is none left.” On Monday, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said the alliance had “taken into account” Lavrov’s comments, but that NATO had not received any official communication on the issue. Increased tensions As Russia announced its retaliatory measures Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was meeting with the Georgian prime minister and his counterpart in Tbilisi. The two nations sign a new initiative to help Georgia “become more efficient and effective and interoperable with NATO” DOD said in a statement with The program is an extension of Georgia’s long-term Defense Readiness Program, “which aims to help Georgia defend its sovereign territory” after Russia invaded South Ossetia and Abkhazia in 2008. Both provinces make up 20 percent of Georgia’s land area and are still occupied by Russia, according to DOD. Austin’s visit to Georgia is the first stop on a tripartite tour “to reassure allies and partners in America ‘s commitment to their sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.” according to a statement from the US Department of Defense with Austin will also visit Ukraine and Romania ahead of a visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels. Previous clashes between NATO countries and Russia have had far-reaching global implications. In 2018, following the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury, England, NATO cut the Russian mission to 20 out of 30 positions. The United Kingdom attributed the attack to a Russian military intelligence unit. Days later, 20 nations, including the US , backed Britain by jointly expelling more than 100 Russian diplomats as part of a coordinated global response. Russia expelled 60 American diplomats and closed the US Consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation. And in 2014, NATO suspended “all practical civilian and military cooperation” with Russia after annexing Crimea.

CNN’s Katharina Krebs and Stephanie Halasz contributed to the report.

