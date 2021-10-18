Open Voluntary Call Shriners International

Speaker 1: Shriners Hospitals for Outdoor Children, an official PGA Tour FedEx Cup event has been a tradition in Los Vegas since 1983. And the Shriners have been involved since becoming title sponsor and host in 2008. The tournament has been home of many milestones in the game of golf, including that of Chip Beck 59, the first $ 1 million wallet in the PGA tournament, Tiger Woods’ first professional victory in 1996, and Jonathan Byrd’s exit ace in 2010. Since Shriner’s involvement began, the tournament has hosted many of the leading golf names, including Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepki.

It’s not all about what happens inside the ropes. However, as the broadcast of the tour spreads the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children in 240 countries and territories, and over 900 million homes worldwide, generating over 4 billion impressions each year. This signing event plays a vital role in raising awareness of our cause. Over the years, the event has grown in many ways, which strengthen the message that is delivered, not only during broadcast, but 365 days a year through print, digital and various social media.

These improvements include the Standard Bearer Ambassador Program, which brings a representative of patients from each hospital on tour to serve as representatives of the hospital, city, and their supporting temples. Also, our hospitals are identified along the marks of a pit, while different temples support our voluntary needs to collect holes as a group or by serving in a variety of roles throughout the course. Why volunteer? We’m glad you asked.

Speaker 2: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open is our biggest sporting event we do throughout the year. Being successful in raising awareness, the branding of our hospitals is extremely important to our fraternity. Shriners have the ability to place holes so they can see the kids, they can see the players and they can really try to get the awareness out there that this is the Shriners. mastery of Shriners Hospitals for Children. We have been doing this for over 90 years and it is critical that we not only keep our hospitals running but also increase our membership so that we can support not only our tour but Shriners Hospitals for Children caring for our children.

Speaker 3: This is my sixth year. I like this. I missed a couple of years. I did not know how much fun a person could have when we were here. Once you come here the first time you will be here the second time. I have met so many different Shriners from all over the world. If you notice my pins, I collect the pins. I have a shadow box with pins of recent years. And it is something you experience and do not know.

Speaker 4: The best part of it for me was seeing the passion that everyone has for what the Shriners do, which is decided in my opinion because they do amazing work. You know, the Shriners, there’s no claim to what they do. And the sole purpose for what they do is to help children, help people improve and get their lives back on track. And what better passion really exists, but only to help children who need it? I think my best part was really the people, honestly.

Speaker 5: I think the players who come back here and are part of our philanthropy are really attributed to the patients and the awareness we create. I think the Shriners do a great job of representing who we are as a part of it. And when you combine the awareness we’ve made through TV, the Shriners and their commitment to what we do, the patients and the success they’ve had, and you bring all those things together, it attracts people’s interest and they want you to be a part of it. . They want to be more. And that’s what we found with the players when they come here, they want to be a part of it. And it gets to a point where they want to help us, right? Now they want to help raise money for us. How big is that

