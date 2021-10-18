The showdown on Northern Ireland has a key player on the scene: Biden

LONDON When President Biden met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House last month, one of Mr Bidens’ advisers gave him a note reminding him to raise the issue of trade tensions over Northern Ireland.

We have already talked about this, the president said, according to people in the room, referring to a one-on-one session he had held with Mr. Johnson before the group meeting. It is not clear what Mr Biden said to his British guest, but the presidents’ interest in Northern Ireland has not diminished since.

The last few days, unexpectedly, Mr. Biden asked his staff for an update on negotiations between Britain and the European Union on trade arrangements in Northern Ireland. He urged them to convey a message to the Johnson government that it should not do anything that would jeopardize the peace deal in the North, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

Mr Bidens’s deep political and family ties to Ireland set him apart from his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who was an ardent supporter of Brexit and encouraged Mr Bidens. Johnson in quarrels with Brussels. It also makes the United States an important off-stage player in the final chapter of the long Brexit saga.