The showdown on Northern Ireland has a key player on the scene: Biden
LONDON When President Biden met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House last month, one of Mr Bidens’ advisers gave him a note reminding him to raise the issue of trade tensions over Northern Ireland.
We have already talked about this, the president said, according to people in the room, referring to a one-on-one session he had held with Mr. Johnson before the group meeting. It is not clear what Mr Biden said to his British guest, but the presidents’ interest in Northern Ireland has not diminished since.
The last few days, unexpectedly, Mr. Biden asked his staff for an update on negotiations between Britain and the European Union on trade arrangements in Northern Ireland. He urged them to convey a message to the Johnson government that it should not do anything that would jeopardize the peace deal in the North, according to officials familiar with the discussions.
Mr Bidens’s deep political and family ties to Ireland set him apart from his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, who was an ardent supporter of Brexit and encouraged Mr Bidens. Johnson in quarrels with Brussels. It also makes the United States an important off-stage player in the final chapter of the long Brexit saga.
As Britain and the European Union begin negotiations on improving complex trade rules in the North, a legal construct known as pressure on the Northern Ireland protocol by the US president could make Johnson think twice to provoke another destabilizing clash with Brussels. .
Mr. Biden strongly opposes any move that would jeopardize Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 agreement negotiated under the auspices of the Clinton administration, which ended decades of sectarian violence in the North.
“I feel very strong for them,” Mr Biden told reporters before meeting with the prime minister. We spent a tremendous amount of time and effort in the United States. It was a great bipartisan effort.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. take passengers when crossing from North to South.
Jake Sullivan, Mr Bidens’ national security adviser, recently issued an unusually direct warning to Britain not to overturn the protocol, something it has threatened to do if the European Union does not agree to rewrite the rules.
Without something like the Northern Ireland Protocol, and with the possibility of reversing a tough border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, we will have a serious risk to the stability and sanctity of the Good Friday Agreement, and that is important concern for the United States, Sullivan told the BBC during a visit to Brussels on 7 October.
British officials tend to underestimate the importance of Northern Ireland for transatlantic relations. Some suggest that Mr. Biden and other American politicians seek to soften Irish-American voters enough to try to influence British politics. Others complain that the Americans confuse the protocol, a very technical trade deal and, according to them, with deep flaws, with the Good Friday Agreement, a historic peace treaty signed by the British and Irish governments.
In addition, they point out, Britain and the United States have just entered into an alliance of strategically sensitive submarines, along with Australia, which underscores the harmonization of hand security between London and Washington.
But analysts on both sides of the Atlantic say these arguments are wishful thinking. Mr Johnson, they said, would oppose Mr Biden if he did not find a compromise with the European Union. This could turn into a relationship the prime minister has worked hard to build after being seen by some Democrats as an ideological twin of Mr. Trump.
Biden is not angry with Boris Johnson and is ready to work with the UK, said Thomas Wright, director of the Center for United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution. But he also cares a lot about the Good Friday Agreement and the unilateral withdrawal of protocol on a matter of principle can materially affect the relationship in a negative way.
Mujtaba Rahman, a London-based analyst at Eurasia Group political risk advisory group, said Mr Johnson was underestimating the chances of a sharp US response if he invoked Article 16, a provision that allows either party to drop the protocol if it causes disruption. serious With the Alienation of the United States, he said, it could thwart Mr. Johnson’s ambitions for a global-minded foreign policy.
“What we do know is that Biden absolutely cares about the peace process,” he said. Rahman, who once worked at the European Commission. Anything potentially dangerous that hits back in the story about Global Britain.
Further complicating matters, the European Union last week offered a surprise wide-ranging package of concessions to Britain to soften trade with Northern Ireland. Controls on food and animal products going from mainland Britain to the North would be reduced by 80 per cent and customs documents on shipments of many goods would be cut. Medication flow would also be guaranteed.
The proposal seems like a real attempt to tackle a sharp Brexit legacy: how to tackle Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK but shares an open border with a member of the European Union, the Republic of Ireland. Britain, however, has addressed an additional request that the European Court of Justice have no role in arbitrating disputes which Brussels has so far excluded.
It’s a point of principle for Mr Johnson because it strikes at the heart of Brexit’s primary rationale: to free Britain from the disturbing and oppressive surveillance of Brussels. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, analysts say, Johnson is likely to overturn the protocol, though he is unlikely to do so before a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, at which Mr Biden is scheduled to participate.
This, in turn, can turn the snowball into a comprehensive trade war.
There is a fragility in this relationship because of a provision that allows the parties to withdraw from the trade agreement, said Anand Menon, a professor of European politics at Kings College London. He noted that Mr. Johnson did not set up the European court in his governments’ letter last summer describing problems with the protocol. They are caught aside in how they have handled this, Mr. Menon said.
Mr. Biden’s relationship is just one of many factors that Mr. Johnson must weigh in deciding how to respond to the European Union. There are trade unionists in Northern Ireland who have become hostile to the protocol because they see it as pushing for a rift between them and the UK. There are supporters of the hardline Brexit in the Conservative Party, who see any compromise as a sign of weakness.
Mr Johnson should also consider Britain’s relations with its neighbors, mainly France, which is already in a low-level dispute with Britain over fisheries rights and is angry about being out of the elbow by the submarine alliance from Australia and the United States. Such tensions, some said, are an inevitable trace of Brexit and are likely to last no matter how the current dispute is resolved.
We are a medium-sized country near a continental economic hegemony, Mr. Menon said. It will last forever because whether we like it or not, whatever they do will have an impact on us.
