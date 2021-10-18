Five projects to “fix the planet” win the inaugural Earthshot Award





Revitalization of tropical forests

Meanwhile, the entire Costa Rican nation became known for his work in nature protection and restoration. The country launched the Environmental Services Payment (PES) initiative in 1997 which gives communities and landowners the money to protect and restore its forests. This led to the country’s forest cover growing from 24.4% in 1985 to over 50% by 2011. Restoring biodiversity has also helped boost Costa Rica’s economy, with ecotourism now generating billions of dollars for the nation. Andrea Meza Murillo, Costa Rica’s environment minister, has said the prize money from the award will be invested to expand the scheme to other ecosystems, as well as advise other countries on how to replicate Costa Rica’s initiative. “The PES scheme has been a very effective way to give value to nature and benefit various forest owners, both in indigenous territories and for private owners,” says Andrea. The time has come to repeat what has been done on land at sea. “The country has made efforts to preserve the sea and currently has modern tools to strengthen the protection of marine biodiversity. “We are proud to have the resources of this award to promote a marine conservation model, where we also promote economic recovery based on the assessment of ocean resources and innovative schemes based on protected areas and payment for ecosystem services.” Dr Sandra Knapp, a plant science researcher at the Museum, who was not involved in the project, says of the award, ‘Costa Rica has long been a beacon of government investment in nature conservation. “Restoring natural ecosystems through an incentive system requires the long-term commitment that the country has shown, and this scheme of course depends on sustainable government investment.” Other Earthshot Prize winners include the city of Milan which uses hubs to collect food waste which can then be reused in meals for those in need. The scheme provides about 260,000 meals a year. The Indian firm Takachar mori ‘Clean Our Air’ Award for the development of portable equipment that converts post-harvest waste into fuel and fertilizer. This ensures that farmers do not need to burn crop residues, which contributes to heavy air pollution and smog. Finally, AEM electrolyzer will use its price to increase the mass production of its electrolysis unit, which produces hydrogen from water using renewable electricity. Hydrogen will be the fuel of the future, used for energy-intensive industries like aviation where electric batteries may not be enough on their own. The next set of Earthshot Awards will be presented at a ceremony in 2022 in the US.

