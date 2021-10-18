Trudeau Visits First Nation, Apologizes for Overcoming Invitation to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Secwepemc Tk’emlps Nation today and apologized in person for not responding to an invitation to join the community for the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir and Trudeau are holding a joint press conference and ceremony.You can view the event directly at the top of this page. “When we imagined welcoming Prime Minister Trudeau to our community, we imagined it would be an opportunity for him to interact with a wide range of survivors, survivors between generations and many different First Nations, as part of September 30.” “The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” Casimir said during her opening speech today. Casimir said Tk’emlps to Secwepemc sent two invitation letters to Trudeau’s office before 30 September. The nation was in the middle of its ceremony when it learned that Trudeau had traveled with his family on holiday to Tofino, BC. “Shock, anger and grief and distrust were evident in our community,” Casimir said. Trudeau, sitting directly to Casimir’s right, rolled a pen between his fingers as she spoke. He later apologized for failing to attend the ceremony. “I’m here today to say I wish I had been here a few weeks ago and I’m very sorry,” Trudeau said. The Peace Tower shines orange as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Trudeau also spoke with community leaders the morning before the press conference. “This morning we had an important and necessary conversation about how we, not just as Canadians, but as a whole country, move forward given the reality of residential schools,” Trudeau said. Tk’emlps at Secwepemc announced in the spring the discovery of about 200 possible unmarked burial sites in a former residential school. Casimir made three demands to the federal government on behalf of the First Nation during the meeting with Trudeau: “full and free access” to student attendance registrations from residential schools; funding a new recovery center for residential school survivors; and assistance for further studies to search for unmarked burial sites. Trudeau did not announce any new funding commitments or plans. He later said his government is working through many requests from First Nations hoping to seek graves. “We will be there as long as it takes to close down and move forward across the country,” he said. Earlier this summer, Trudeau visited the Cowessess Nation in Saskatchewan, where about 750 possible unmarked graves were discovered in a former residential school in June. Trudeau signed an agreement during that visit to transfer some child welfare responsibilities to Cowessess.

