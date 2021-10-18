Russia breaks diplomatic ties with NATO





MOSKW Russia plans to cut off its diplomatic engagement with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Russian foreign minister said on Monday, in the latest sign of a breakdown in relations between Moscow and the West. Although significant at a diplomatic level, notification apparently was not accompanied by any military move by Russia that threatened European security. And Moscow still maintains diplomatic relations with individual governments in alliance. The decision will put an end to a post-Cold War experiment, never very successful, in building trust between Russia and the Western alliance, created decades ago to contain the Soviet Union, which officials in Moscow accused of violating. later of the former Soviet territory. Early next month, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Russia would suspend the activities of its representative office at NATO headquarters in Brussels and withdraw diplomatic credentials from alliance emissaries working in Moscow.

NATO’s response was silent. We have taken into account Russia’s decision to suspend the work of its diplomatic mission, said a spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu. NATO policy towards Russia remains stable. We have strengthened our prevention and defense in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while at the same time remaining open to dialogue. The breakdown of diplomatic ties also comes as President Biden is seeking to strengthen the European alliance after former President Donald J. Trump denigrated members as free players for US military spending and threatened to step down. Relations between Moscow and the West have been strained for years, but the immediate impetus for this Russian action was a spy scandal. Earlier this month, NATO ordered eight Russian diplomats to leave Belgium by November 1, saying they were undeclared intelligence officers. The alliance also reduced the size of the Russian representative office. In response, Mr. Lavrov said the entire Russian diplomatic mission would leave by November 1, or a few days after that date.

Due to NATO’s targeted steps, the right conditions for basic diplomatic activity do not exist, he said. In response to NATO actions, we are suspending the work of our permanent representation in NATO, including the work of the Chief Military Envoy. Relations with the alliance had been in any case long ago, he said. NATO had already reduced the size of the Russian delegation, in 2015 and 2018, he said. At the military level there is absolutely no contact, he said. He said NATO had imposed a ban on Russian diplomats in Brussels by barring them from its headquarters building. Without visiting the building, he said, they could not keep in touch with alliance officials. Mr Lavrov suggested the expulsion of Russian diplomats came as an unwelcome surprise, as he had met in New York just days earlier with Secretary-General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg and discussed escalating tensions. He underlined in every way the sincere interest, as he said, for the North Atlantic alliance in the normalization of relations with the Russian Federation, Mr. Lavrov said. NATO can send diplomatic messages to the Russian embassy in Brussels, if necessary, Lavrov said. In addition to diplomatic friction, military tensions have also escalated in recent years, including last spring when Russian troops gathered along the border with Ukraine, ostensibly for a military exercise.

In the immediate post-Cold War era, Russia had claimed a high moral ground in its relations with NATO. Moscow, the Russians noticed, had disbanded its alliance of that era, the Warsaw Pact, while NATO in contrast expanded to the countries of the former Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc. Russia has since formed new military alliances with the former Soviet Union and China. Relations were also strained by NATO intervention in the Balkan wars in the 1990s against Serbia, a Russian ally. Russia responded, for a time, by sending an outspoken nationalist, Dmitry O. Rogozin, now director of Russia’s space program, as its envoy to the alliance in Brussels, where he became a thorn in the side of NATO officials. s. The problems flared up. NATO views on Russia faded further after Russia intervened militarily in Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine is not a NATO member, but Russia’s aggressive moves there have revived concerns about a Kremlin expansionist agenda in Eastern Europe. In announcing the severance of Russia’s diplomatic relations with NATO, Mr. Lavrov said Monday that the alliance did not show any interest in equal dialogue or joint work. He said there is no need to continue claiming that in the foreseeable future everything will change. Monika Pronczuk contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/18/world/europe/russia-nato.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos