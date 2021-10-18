International
Saskatchewan sends 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue
Prime Minister Scott Moe has announced the transfer of six Saskatchewan intensive care patients from the province to Ontario.
The prime minister made the announcement Monday morning at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building when commenting on the latest challenges to the ICU capacity in the province.
He also indicated that the province has submitted a request for additional COVID-19 federal resources to address the Saskatchewans hospital capacity challenges. The request from the government, JSC and the Saskatchewan Emergency Operations Center calls for capable individuals who can provide support to the ICU, including respiratory nurses and perfusionists.
Transfers, which will see patients being referred to a number of hospitals in Ontario, will be made in a 72-hour window.
Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) said Monday that the patients selected for transfer will be those who are medically stable and suitable for transfer. A highly qualified care team will accompany them throughout the duration of the transfer.
Family members of those patients who have relocated outside the province will not be able to travel directly with their boyfriend.
Officials say travel and accommodation expenses for two essential family or support persons will be covered by the province. Additional details on available support will be provided directly to affected family members, along with social work and mental health support that will be made available to family members as needed.
Derek Miller, head of emergency operations for JSC, said the cost of the park for a patient transfer trip is about $ 20,000. He said the Saskatchewan government would take over all medical expenses and the transfer.
The provincial government will also provide the number of patient transfers so far in the daily public updates of COVID-19.
A statement released Monday by the JSC said the decision was the result of prolonged high demand for critical care in Saskatchewan.
The JSC added that this decision is “much more effective in transferring a small number of patients out of the province to ease the pressure on the healthcare system, than in securing and relocating highly qualified ICU staff”.
“We recognize the stress that will be felt by affected families,” said Scott Livingstone, CEO of JSC. “of the critical care services our patients need. We are extremely grateful to our partners in Ontario for increasing and providing this support.”
According to the JSC, the transfers are being planned together with the Ontario Critical Care Command Team and key medical leaders in Saskatchewan. The Acontractedairtransport service, which provides a clinical team, will be responsible for transfers.
Daily assessments of all patients will be handled by a clinical team, which is also assigned to analyze the local and overall capacity of the system at the time the assessments are being made.
Prime Minister Moe noted that more patient transfers could occur with Alberta and Manitoba as discussions continue between these governments. He said they would reassess the ICU situation throughout the week.
““Our operations center has been in constant contact not only with the federal government but also with other jurisdictions about what resources are available today in our province,” Moe said.
Reflecting on the provincial government decisions so far, the prime minister acknowledged that his government could have moved a week earlier to the province’s camouflage mandate or vaccination policy test in order to avoid the current amount of stress placed on the system. Saskatchewan health care at this time Me
Saskatchewan announced a new ICU capacity record of 85 patients admitted to COVID-19 on Monday.
JSC says there are typically 79 ICU beds available in Saskatchewan.
“This is a necessary step”
Saskatchewan doctors are relieved that space will be made available in the province’s ICUs thanks to patient transfers, but some say it is a direct failure of government treatment from rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the province.
Dr Alexander Wong, an infectious disease doctor based in Regina, said it was disappointing that the situation had reached this point in Saskatchewan, but that it was a pragmatic move by officials.
Wong thinks these transfers are necessary as he believes there is no clear sign of relief or termination in terms of ICU capacity at this point.
“Most of our limitations relate to staff,” Wong discussed. “If something catastrophic happens, like if there is a large pile on a highway with many victims, then the health system has an ability to absorb those people and do what needs to be done because of these transfers.”
He added that this is not an “too early, too late” approach to the situation, but Wong hoped that steps would have been taken ahead of time to prevent the provincial health care system from reaching a breaking point.
“This is not about politics. This is clinically what is needed. “
Dr Hassan Masri, an ICU physician in Saskatoon, said health care in Saskatchewan is already at the point where staff are working through an informal triage system.
“We are not officially at a triage level, but we are at the point where we are making decisions that make the medical community choose and choose who gets what and who lives or dies,” Masri shared on Monday.
He said the decision to transfer patients outside Saskatchewan is an important step in avoiding a formal testing system in the province.
Masri reacted to Monday’s news on his Twitter account where he sometimes shares his information and thoughts about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.
Speaking to Global News about the province seeking federal help, Masri said this should have been an earlier decision.
“The theme of this government is that whatever we ask for, we end up getting it, but we end up getting it many weeks or months later,” Masri suggested. “The price for that delay is that people die, people get infected, the medical system collapses, explosions and services are canceled.
“All of these things are preventable and could have been prevented with a more proactive, thoughtful and scientific approach than one based on politics and slogans.”
