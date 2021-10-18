Barnaby Joyce nationals target Scott Morrison Liberals in tackling climate change

If the Glasgow climate change conference is the “salon of last chance” to save the planet, to get there, the Prime Minister’s Liberals will have to survive in a clash with his deputy the Nationals.

The Nats are undermining their government, demanding billions of dollars in exchange for approving a zero-carbon net commitment by 2050.

This is not a quick steal and risks being dragged on for days, if not weeks.

Privately, some Liberals fear that their Coalition partner will “make us bleed” in exchange for signing to zero.

“It’s not a case of holding anyone for a reward, or anything like that,” Deputy Prime Minister and nationalist leader Barnaby Joyce said at his party room Monday.

But the prime minister can be forgiven for thinking that this is exactly what is happening, as he has just confirmed that he will attend the United Nations climate summit known as COP26 in Scotland.

A zero-zero commitment is the only minimum a prime minister or president will be expected to make in Glasgow. For Scott Morrisonto to do as he pleases, he needs the majority of citizens on board, and that will cost him, and taxpayers, billions.

When the Queensland Labor Prime Minister recently threatened to keep her state border closed until more hospital funds flowed in, Morrison called it the Commonwealth extortion.

As his party demands billions from the government, Joyce has been keen to describe it as a “record investment” for regional communities.

There has been no shortage of Nationalist politicians, including Cabinet Minister David Littleproud, doing TV interviews in recent weeks. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

The time has arrived at 11 a.m. before the Glasgow talks, but the Nationals have made it clear they have no rush to sign.

What they were rushing through Monday were the television and radio studios. Interview after interview, they made clear what they did not want. But exactly what they want, other than coal, is less clear.

In fact, it has been synonymous with the Nats for most of 2021.

The political year began with Morrison starting towards a zero-zero commitment, telling the National Press Club: “Our goal is to achieve zero-zero emissions as soon as possible, and possibly by 2050.”

All roads have led to Glasgow since then and yet it seems that few, if any, Nationals have spent months since Morrison’s announcement formulating policies and forming the debate they do not want to support.

Bridget McKenzie has been a vocal critic of her liberal colleagues advocating for zero goals. ( ABC News: Sean Davey )

National Cabinet Secretary Bridget McKenzie likes to say that passing zero-zero targets will cost the people of the city nothing.

“It’s easy for Kooyong (Treasury member Josh Frydenberg) or Wentworthto member to publicly embrace a zero-zero target before the government takes a position, because it will have near-zero real impact on the lifestyles of their wealthy voters. , “she wrote in an opinion article in the Australian Financial Review.

McKenzie, who owns two investment properties on Melbourne’s coastal suburbs, may be critical of the people living in those areas, but as a senator for all of Victoria, she is also their representative in the country’s parliament.

Clearly missing from her criticism was an acknowledgment that people in cities are also paying taxes and will help pay the bill for the buondoggles of billion-dollar bushes the Nationals want ahead of the next election.

But as the Coalition seeks to increase the seats of national countries that may be at risk in elections, it does so at the expense of historically secure liberal seats in Melbourne and Sydney, now under threat from independents eager to campaign for action. climatic.

Crossbench MPs are using the debate to pressure the Coalition to pass Zali Steggall’s independent climate bill (right). ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

The Coalition will hold a joint meeting of the party chamber this morning, where Nationals eager to discuss net zero-sum commissions can expect their Liberal counterparts to turn against.

A friendly fire that could cause pain to the government, all without the need for the opposition to raise a finger.

Cultural wars are nothing new in the climate debate, a debate that ended the leadership of Liberal and Labor ministers in the last decade.

Morrison himself is no stranger to these cultural wars, as earlier this year he used the word of business leaders in Sydney to ridicule the city’s voters, saying: “We will not achieve zero net in cities cafes, dinners and wine bars underwear “.

He now wants to turn it into an Australian security debate on Monday by turning climate change questions into answers to national security.

Morrison is keen to paint an optimistic future as Australia emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Australians can see their future, as the days get warmer, their future is getting brighter,” he told parliament on Monday.

Just do not tell this to farmers whose livelihoods are under pressure from hotter and drier climates.

The National Party held its second party meeting in two days on Monday. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

National Party politicians want to talk about their commitment to the royal family.

It was the heir to that throne, Prince Charles, who called the climate summit the “salon of last chance” to save the planet. Just a few days later, his mother, the Queen, appeared to politicians who mourned talking, instead of “doing”.

At the same time, the man who will lead the talks in Glasgow was urging “leaders to throw coal in the past, where it belongs.”

This was not a Green MP from Scandinavia, but a British MP from the conservative government of Boris Johnson.

Scott Morrison wants a deal with Barnaby Joyce ahead of the Glasgow climate summit. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

This kind of rhetoric worries Nats who wanted to be seen fighting, especially for the future of coal mining.

But the final test for them will come if their party signs the commitment.

Those who are on the front bench, wanting to ride on the face board, moving to the back bench.

Speaking to the Nationals, few expect their ministers when faced with giving up the convenience of sitting in the Cabinet and the luxury it offers at extra charge and Commonwealth-funded drivers will be willing to give up their seats.

“They will sell everything they need to sell to stay in the Cabinet,” one said.

The coalition can only hope that this Liberal-National showdown of the salon will end in a flesh wound and not a fatal injury to the government.