Waterloo launches world’s first international research center for the science of vision Waterloo News





The University of Waterloo, in partnership with the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, has opened the world’s first international center for the science of vision. The Center for Eye and Vision Research (CEVR) is a joint venture between Waterloo and Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and pursues a 2018 University Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two institutions. Located in the heart of Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, CEVR will bring together leading researchers from around the world to promote eye health and develop new technologies to prevent vision loss and preserve vision among the aged population. Translating research into commercialization is a key focus of CEVR, as it aims to develop new businesses to commercialize research while creating a sustainable long-term business model for the Center itself. This innovative partnership demonstrates globally recognized universities excellence in vision health research, says Charmaine Dean, Vice President, Research and Innovation at the University of Waterloo. A critical theme especially during the last 18 months of the pandemic is the importance of uniting our global community to advance health research. This partnership is closely linked to our mission in health and expands our influence beyond our borders. Fostering international partnerships with established institutions such as Hong Kong Polytechnic University accelerates our work in solving complex healthcare problems. CEVR is led by Waterloos Professor Ben Thompson and PolyUs Professor Chi-ho To. Professor Thompson notes that CEVR will focus on five key areas of influence in vision science research: myopia and eye augmentation, ocular drug discovery and distribution, vision enhancement, tear film and eye surface, and advanced optometric technology . CEVR will operate two brand new laboratories, clinical research and biological science. Both laboratories support patient research, drug discovery, and biochemistry projects, and provide access to state-of-the-art clinical and scientific equipment, including brain activity measurement equipment and two laser laboratories. Its interdisciplinary nature has attracted world-class Waterloo and PolyU scholars in numerous disciplines, including optometry and vision science, physics, pharmacy, chemistry, biology, health technology and computer science, and applied biology and chemical technology. We are proud to partner with an extraordinary institution like PolyU in this critical initiative, said Bob Lemieux, Dean of the Faculty of Science at the University of Waterloo. CEVR is already bringing the entrepreneurial culture of Waterloo University to Hong Kong as the research team deals with the world’s biggest questions in the field of vision science from discovery to clinical application and to commercialization. Professor David Ho-keung Shum, Dean of PolyUs of the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, said CEVR was established as a joint partnership between PolyU and the University of Waterloo. Utilizing the scientific expertise and culture of knowledge transfer of both Universities, we are delighted to embark on an innovative research journey that opens new horizons for the development of disruptive technology to address global eye health and vision issues. He added that the Center will also strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in eye and vision research in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay area, attracting and connecting prominent scientists, industry partners and entrepreneurs in the field. The Center for Eye and Vision Research is funded by the Hong Kong Government Health @ InnoHK initiative. Founded as a series of research groups, the InnoHK initiative aims to develop Hong Kong as a hub for global research cooperation. For more details about the Vision Research Center, please visit their websitewith

