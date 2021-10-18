International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday
The last:
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their extended certificates, which include a QR code.
The provincial government has said the scanable documents will allow faster access to facilities that require proof of vaccination.
The extended system officially takes effect on Friday, but Ontarians can get their new vaccine certificates before this time, and businesses can start using a new app to verify those codes.
Residents whose birthdays fall between January and April were able to download the extended vaccination certificate through the COVID-19 provincial website on Friday, and other groups gained access over the weekend.
Under the Ontario Vaccine Certification Program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption from a physician can access certain settings.
They include theaters, gyms, nightclubs and dining rooms in restaurants.
Ontario on Monday reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. According to the provincial health minister, there were 168 peopleICU due to COVID-19With Christine Elliott noted, however, that not all hospitals report data over the weekends.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan will transfer six COVID-19 patients to Ontario over the next 72 hours as Prairie province deals with great pressure on its healthcare system.
The inpatient dashboard in Saskatchewan showed 85 COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Monday, reaching previous levels. There are normally 79 ICU beds in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
By The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 5:15 p.m. at
What is happening all over Canada
What is happening all over the world
As of late Monday morning, more than 240.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracking Tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.9 million.
INAmericas, U.S. Food and Drug Administration external advisers on Friday unanimously recommended the agency authorize a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 for all single-dose vaccine recipients.
IN Europe,Italy’s president on Monday sharply criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country’s new coronavirus workplace health demand, saying it appears intended to jeopardize Italy’s economic recovery.
President Sergio Mattarella spoke as riot police clashed again with protesters in the port in the northern city of Trieste, sometimes using water cannons to push them back.
Italy on Friday became the first major European economy to require all workers, from hairdressers to factory workers, to provide evidence of vaccination, a negative test within the last 48 hours or evidence of a recent COVID-19 recovery for enter jobs.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia has reached eight million, more than five percent of the population, and the number of daily infections reached previous levels with 34,325 new infections over the past day. The national coronavirus working group on Monday also reported 998 new deaths from COVID-19.
INMiddle East, Saudi Arabia sports fans will be allowed to attend events at full capacity at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting Sunday, the country ‘s sports ministry announced in a statement Saturday.
INAfrica, South Africa ‘s drug regulator said Monday it was not approving an application for urgent use for Russia’s Sputnik V for COVID-19 for now, citing concerns about its safety for people at risk of HIV.
Egypt will order public sector employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after November 15, a cabinet statement said Sunday.
INAsia-Pacificregion, Thailand will stop using the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac when its current stockpile runs out, a senior official said. Thailand has widely used injection in combination with vaccines developed by the West.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the country’s largest city, Auckland, will remain in isolation for another two weeks as it appears to be controlling the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
By the Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 5:15 p.m. ET
