Zalmay Khalilzad: US envoy to Afghanistan resigns after chaotic evacuation





Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, who led Afghan policy for the Biden presidential transition team and has worked closely with Khalilzad for months.

“As Special Representative for the Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down from his role, I express my gratitude for his ten years of service to the American people,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a statement. “Thomas West, who previously served as Deputy Special Representative, will be the Special Representative for Afghanistan.”

CNN reported earlier Monday that the Biden administration was expected to announce Khalilzad’s departure. In a letter to Blinken received from CNN, Khalilzad said he decided it was the right time to resign “at a time when we are entering a new phase in our Afghanistan policy”.

“The political agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go as planned. The reasons for this are very complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks, after leaving the government service,” Khalilzad wrote in the letter, which dates to monday.

CNN turned to Khalilzad for comment. Khalilzad served under the Presidents Donald Trump AND Joe Biden as Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan. A well-known diplomatic veteran in foreign policy circles, Khalilzad has also served as US Ambassador to Iraq and the United Nations. Khalilzad led talks with the Taliban in Qatar that resulted in the Doha deal with the Trump administration to fully withdraw US troops by May 2021, a role which brought him considerable control. In 2019, then-Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib accused Khalilzad of being motivated by personal political benefits instead of achieving peace. “He is ousting and alienating a very trusted ally and partner,” Mohib told Khalilzad at the time. During those talks, Khalilizad’s counterpart was Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was recently appointed Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister. At times, Khalilizad had a contentious relationship with Afghan government officials who viewed him as favoring the Taliban. Khalilizad’s deep personal ties to Afghanistan, where he was born, and his motionless approach to negotiations have also been seen as controversial by some and effective by others. But Khalilzad was asked by the Biden administration to stay after Biden won the election although, traditionally, a future administration replaces politically appointed officials with their own team, especially in matters of foreign policy of such importance. With the May deadline approaching, Biden announced that all troops would be leaving by the September 11th 20th anniversary. Khalilzad was expected to leave in May, said the source who was informed, but then agreed to stay longer than originally planned. His deputy, West, has been active, traveling earlier this month in Doha for the first face-to-face meetings with the Taliban since the US withdrawal. Since taking control of the country, the Taliban have been accused of serious human rights abuses, including the illegal killing of 13 Hazaras of the Shiite minority. Afghanistan’s health system has collapsed and there are serious food shortages. West accompanied CIA Deputy Director David Cohen on that trip and had also been on an earlier trip to Kabul in late August with CIA Director Bill Burns to meet with the top Taliban leader in Kabul. , according to one of the sources. The US State Department called the latest talks with Taliban representatives “sincere and professional”, while stressing that the Taliban “will be judged for his actions, not just his words”. “The US delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and the safe passage for American citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners, as well as human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of society. Afghan, “the State Department said earlier this month. “Both sides also discussed the provision of strong US humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people.” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters, “We had a detailed discussion with the US delegation in Doha.” Since the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, the State Department has refused to give details of what the plans are for Khalilzad. Last month, spokesman Ned Price acknowledged that Khalilzad had returned to the US from Doha and noted that it was now a US diplomatic mission to Afghanistan in Qatar led by another senior diplomat. This story and title were updated with additional information on Monday.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

