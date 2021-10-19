International
WA farmers object to the lack of citizen commitment to the climate
A group of Western Australian farmers have become champions on Australia’s path to zero emissions, saying urgent action is needed.
Main points:
- The nationals have not yet been placed in a climatic position ahead of an international summit in Glasgow
- WA farmers are eager to see the government make ambitious commitments
- Communities will need to be supported to make the transition
It seems that more and more Prime Minister Scott Morrison will commit Australia to achieve zero emissions by 2050 at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.
But he has so far failed to secure the support of the Nationals, as a meeting in the marathon party room on Sunday failed to bring them on board.
Farmer Corrigin Simon Wallwork is the chairman of Ag Zero 2030, a group of farmers concerned about climate change who are trying to help guide the industry’s response to it.
He is frustrated by the way the federal national party has approached the issue.
“Agriculture is already on its feet with these things, it is more political representation that is sending the wrong messages.
“That’s the disappointing thing.”
The group had hoped that Australia would commit to zero net by 2050, as well as a 60 to 70 per cent reduction by 2030.
But Morrison on Sunday confirmed he would not update Australia’s target for a 26 per cent cut over the next eight years.
Market pressure for climate action
During the 18 years Mr. Wallwork and his wife have been farming, they have noticed a significant change in the climate around their 3,700-acre property, which is about 200 miles southeast of Perth.
He said the turning point was in 2010, when Corrigin recorded his lowest rainfall on record, at just 166.5 millimeters for the whole year, a figure he had not even approached before or since.
Since then, he has been more concerned about the effects of climate change, including how perceptions of Australia’s attitude towards climate change may affect access to export and financial markets.
“We are receiving indications or signals from our key markets that they want agriculture to do its job and that means supplying carbon-neutral products,” Wallwork said.
“This is a kind of worldwide movement.”
He was also concerned that farmers could eventually be affected by a European Union carbon tax, which is expected to see profits for businesses exporting goods like aluminum lead when it takes effect later this decade.
“Initially it seems to include things like steel, but eventually it could also include agricultural exports,” Wallwork said.
The EU has also indicated that a free trade agreement with Australia is unlikely to be signed until Australia does more to reduce its emissions.
Necessary support for the passage of emissions
Sustainability professor Peter Newman said it was good to see individual farmers dealing with the issue, but widespread change could not have happened without government support.
“The problems of agriculture are that each part, each country, has its own specific solutions that are needed,” he said.
“Each of them has to solve it and there are personalized solutions wherever they are needed.
“This process requires time and money.”
Wallwork said many farmers were eager to minimize their impact on the environment, but needed help to do so.
Transition can be widely achieved in two different ways: offsetting emissions by, for example, planting trees; or reducing emissions by changing the way farmers work.
On his property, a compensated approach would mean planting 200 to 300 hectares of trees.
“From an emission reduction point of view, there are things we can do in terms of applying fertilizers more efficiently,” Wallwork said.
“Livestock is also a major source of methane emissions, and there are some new innovations in technology coming through that can reduce methane emissions in livestock by 90 percent.”
Wallwork also dismissed concerns, raised by some Nationals members, that a move to zero would cost jobs in regional areas.
“I think it will create jobs through the decentralization of the energy sector through renovation projects, carbon farming, [and] mines for rare earth metals, “he said.
Purpose more important than details: academic
Setting a goal to start the change process is the most important step at the moment, according to Professor Newman.
There are many opportunities for new jobs there, but we must continue with it and stop this senseless brawl that is happening, it just hurts the transition to this new world, he said.
You have to start, and this initial process is basically blocked by the politicians who are just hindering you.
Farmers want to keep up with it, like any other sector of the community, and politicians must stop this senseless behavior, otherwise we will lose in this race to enter the future economy.
