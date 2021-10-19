Shooting club at Berejiklian corruption probe given ‘low funding priority’, ICAC listens





A corruption probe has heard a request for funding for a shooting center protected by Gladys Berejiklian’s former secret lover was given a “low priority” five years before receiving $ 5.5 million. Main points: The investigation heard MP Daryl Maguire campaigned for funding since 2012

Witness agreed that “low priority” meant that the project was unlikely to be funded ICAC is holding public hearings for two weeks The Independent Anti-Corruption Commission (ICAC) is investigating the behavior of the former NSW Prime Minister in connection with two grants awarded for projects to the embarrassed MP electorate Daryl Maguire. One of them, for the Australian Clay Target Association in Wagga Wagga, was worth $ 5.5 million and was distributed in 2016/17. Paul Doorn, a former executive director of the Sports Office, recalls today that Mr Maguire campaigned for funds on behalf of the club since September 2012. At the time, the request was for $ 1.2 million to help build an international standard clay facility in the regional center. Mr Doorn said he raised the question of why the Government would fund a new center when it was trying to maintain its existing Olympic venue in Greater Sydney. He said it seemed “counter-productive” to introduce a “competitor” to the process, given that a World Cup bid would have already required an expensive upgrade of electronic targets in the Sydney country. Paul Doorn said concerns were raised as to why the government would fund a new center. ( AAP: Joel Carrett ) Minutes of the ministerial conference produced for ICAC show that the project was given “low priority”, which the witness acknowledged was likely to say it would not be funded at all. “Why, as you remember, will the project be given a low priority?” Adviser to the Commission asked Scott Robertson. “It was potentially being built as a facility that would later compete with our existing facilities,” Doornrep said. The records show that bureaucrats advised that the amount exceeded any amount available for sports and recreational grants. The commission heard that Maguire wrote to the minister back in 2016 after more work had been done on “what was a skeletal proposal”. Until then, the proposal required about $ 4.9 million, with the club committing $ 1.2 million and the project to include an expanded club and national administration block. ICAC is examining whether Ms. Berejiklian violated public trust in grants in circumstances when there was a conflict between her public duties and her private life, due to her undeclared relationship with Mr. Maguire. She was treasurer of the state between April 2015 and January 2017. When she resigned as prime minister two weeks ago, Ms. Berejiklian denied wrongdoing and said she was performing her duties with the highest degree of integrity. The session continues.

