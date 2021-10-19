Alberta registers 2,181 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths as of Friday

Overall active cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions due to COVID-19 continue to fall in Alberta.

As of Friday, Alberta has registered 2,181 new cases of the disease. On Friday, 783 new cases were reported, 791 cases were identified on Saturday and 607 cases were reported on Sunday.

The province currently drops to 12,302 active cases of COVID-19, slightly less than the 12,978 active cases on Friday.

Of the active cases, 3,104 are in the Calgary area, 2,913 are in the Edmonton area, 2,576 are in the North area, 2,393 are in the Central area, 1,300 are in the South area and 16 are not related to any particular area.

There are now 981 people in hospital with COVID-19, out of 1,000 patients admitted on Friday afternoon. Admissions to the ICU due to COVID-19 have dropped from 229 patients on Friday to 225 patients on Monday.

Of the non-ICU patients in the hospital, Alberta chief health officer said 72.5 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 225 people in the ICU, 90.6 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Here is a summary of the latest # COVID19AB numbers: There are now 981 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 756 non-ICUs, 72.5% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 225 in the ICU, 90.6% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/GJnXgZSurP – Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) October 18, 2021

In total, there are 295 patients in intensive care across Alberta, including patients with and without COVID-19.

Overall, Alberta Health Services said the number of patients in the ICU in the province has increased by 1.4 percent in the last seven days. AHS noted that ICU capacity fluctuates constantly.

Provincially, the ICU capacity is at 78 percent. Without additional space, the capacity of the provincial ICU would be 170 percent.

In the last three days, 30 COVID-related deaths have been reported at Alberta Health, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,976.

Eleven of the deaths were reported in the South area: two men in their 60s without known pre-existing conditions, as well as one man in their 70s, two men in their 80s, two women in in their 80s, three men in their 90s and a woman in their 90s, all with pre-existing conditions.

Ten deaths occurred in the Central area: a man in his 60s and a woman in his 80s without known pre-existing conditions, as well as a woman in her 40s, two women in their 70s, two men in their 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in their 80s with pre-existing conditions.

Four deaths were reported in the Edmonton area: a man in his 80s with no known pre-existing conditions, as well as a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her its 90s with existing conditions.

Three deaths occurred in the Northern area: a man in his 70s without known pre-existing conditions, as well as a man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s with pre-existing conditions. existing.

Two deaths were reported in the Calgary area: a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, both with pre-existing conditions.

Of the qualified population of Alberta 12 and older, 86 per cent have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 77.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Earlier Monday, Pfizer formally asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Once the regulator gives the green light, providers will be able to start offering COVID-19 stroke to children, although new child-sized doses may need to be provided.

Doses are about one-third the size given to adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.

With files from The Canadian Press.

