Queensland registers zero new cases of COVID-19, vaccination deadline set amid regional shock strikes

Queensland has not registered any new cases won in the country by COVID-19 as officials call on the 400,000 people who have not yet been vaccinated to act immediately now that border controls on the virus are set to be eased.

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said more than 8,300 COVID tests were performed in the last 24 hours and 13,000 vaccines were administered at state clinics.

Speaking in Rockhampton in central Queensland, she said people had 12 days to be vaccinated to fully protect themselves before the borders reopened to people vaccinated by interstate hotspots on December 17th.

Queensland will allow people to be fully vaccinated in Queensland without quarantine from that date or when the state does 80% of the full vaccination as long as they have had a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours.

State ministers have traveled to cities and regional towns to postpone vaccination before the December 17 deadline.

Cases won in the country: 0

Other sources: 0

Tests:8,332 Opening of the Queensland vaccine (percentage of those eligible): First dose: 72.47 percent

Second dose:56.9 percent

Palaszczuk said the central Queensland region has one of the lowest levels of state vaccination.

“Now this is a problem, it is a big problem because the virus will come here and the virus will look for those unvaccinated people,” the prime minister said.

“It’s a double donut day, so well, Queensland, this is extraordinary. But it means it’s our window of opportunity to be vaccinated.

“We have 12 days, Queensland, for people to come and get vaccinated if you want to be fully protected by December 17.”

No more masks, no more border closures

Palaszczuk said that once 80 per cent of Queensland residents are fully vaccinated, the requirement to wear masks “will not be necessary”.

“But can I say, if there is an explosion in an area, restrictions can be imposed in that area if they have not got it 80 percent,” she said.

The prime minister also said it would not be “very likely” that Queensland would close its borders again after reopening.

“You see all the states and territories abolishing vaccination rates, so it would be very impossible, too.”

Palaszczuksaid 72.47 percent of Queenslanders are eligible for their first dose and 56.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

There are about 400,000 people across Queensland who have not yet been vaccinated.

“This is absolutely a critical time for us to get 400,000 out and get vaccinated,” he said.

She said authorities should focus especially on vaccinating the 20- to 39-year-old age group.

“What businesses can do, and you can not rule it out, they can actually say that only vaccinated people can come to their bars or clubs or their restaurants or sports games, because it has to do with ensuring everyone is safe in those places, “she said.

“I do not want people to be left out, so please come and get vaccinated.”

“Every Queenslander will be exposed”

Chief health official Jeannette Young also stressed the importance of vaccination, saying “every Queenslander will be exposed to the COVID-19 virus”.

“We know that once you are vaccinated, you can still get infected and transmit it, but you are unlikely to get sick, you are unlikely to end up in hospital,” she said.

“Every Queenslander will be exposed to the COVID-19 virus, but if you get vaccinated, that is not a problem.”

