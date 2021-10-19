International
New mayor vigilant: Albanians elect new mayors as long as they go to the polls
Alberta’s two main cities will bring in new mayors during Monday’s municipal election after being led by Naheed Nenshi in Calgary and Don Iveson in Edmonton for multiple terms.
Political scientists have said the votes will indicate whether the two cities will continue the progressive legacy of outgoing mayors or move forward with a more conservative vision.
“Thank you for these last 11 years. Thank you for taking the risk for me. “Thank you for risking a better and better future,” Nenshi said on social mediawith
“While my political history is coming to an end, the history of Calgary is still going on … so make sure you go and vote. Make sure you vote for a big vision of this city’s future.”
Iveson also posted a video on social media, with a final thank you message to the people who make the city work.
“The city is not built by itself. We have built it together and look at what we have done, “said the outgoing mayor.” I am personally grateful to each and every one of you. “
Three city councilors Jeff Davison, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are among more than two dozen candidates running for mayor of Calgary.
In the capital, former Liberal cabinet federal minister Amarjeet Sohi and Mike Nickel, a conservative city councilor, are two of the 11 candidates.
Both cities have seen record high turnout for early voting and are expected to have the final results for the next list of municipal representatives on Monday evening.
Albertas will also face referendum questions on the federal equalization program and voting time of day.
The city of Calgary reported the highest voter turnout to date with 141,329 votes cast. Calgary has just under 848,000 eligible voters as of July 2021.
Albertas will also face referendum questions on the federal equalization program and voting time of day.
Some Calgary voters have turned to social media reporting long formations at designated polling stations.
As of 6 p.m., Calgary City had reported 129,500 ballots cast since the stations opened at 8 a.m.
As of 5:45 p.m., the city listed:
- 110 of the 188 stations were experiencing standby times of 1 to 5 minutes;
- 38 of the 188 stations were experiencing waiting times of 5 to 10 minutes;
- 14 of the 188 stations were experiencing standby times of 10 to 15 minutes;
- 7 of the 188 stations were experiencing standby times of 15 to 20 minutes;
- 9 out of 188 stations were experiencing standby times of 20 to 30 minutes;
- 10 out of 188 stations were experiencing standby times of over 30 minutes.
According to a press release from the city of Calgary on Monday morning, voters could experience queues of up to 10-15 minutes due to COVID physical distancing measures.
If there is a lineup and you are standing in line at 20:00 you will still be allowed to cast your vote.
In Edmonton, more than 36,000 voters had cast their ballots as of 12:50 p.m. Monday. Polling stations opened in Edmonton at 9 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., a total of more than 165,000 voters had cast their ballots in the Edmonton election; this number includes 63,834 voters who voted during the pre-voting period.
Voters in Edmonton are encouraged to watch tool to vote on the city website to find their polling station and check the waiting time.
More to come
With files from Global News
© 2021 Canadian Press
