Jyoti Gondek will be elected as the next mayor of Calgary, has predicted the decision office of CBC News.

As of 9:45 p.m. MT Monday, Gondek, the former Ward 3 councilor, had 159,375 votes for a 51,356-vote lead over her closest rival, former Ward 11 councilor Jeromy Farkas, at 108,019 with 243 out of 259 tabular voting machines reporting.

Gondek will be the first female mayor of Calgary.

She is expected to speak shortly after 10pm MT, and CBC will broadcast her speech live online.

While Farkas said the result was not what he had hoped for, he congratulated Gondek on her victory in a concession speech shortly after 9 p.m.

“Now, I believe, is the time for us as Calgarians to come together to congratulate this new council well, to hope that they can seize the opportunities, they can meet the challenges that lie ahead of us as a community,” Farkas said.

Former Ward 6 councilor Jeff Davison came in third with 43,502 votes. Davisonsa said he telephoned his former colleague to congratulate her on her victory.

“It’s a class act, so I have high hopes for Calgary,” he told supporters.

Gondek was elected as a District 3 counselor in 2017. She has a doctorate in urban sociology, and has worked as a consultant and head of the Westman Center for Real Estate Studies at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business before entering in politics.

Former city councilor Jyoti Gondek will be the next mayor of Calgary, CBC News projects. (Barbara Blakey / Presented by Jyoti Gondek campaign)

Polling stations closed at 8pm when the Calgary Election tabulations began transmitting the initial results wirelessly through a secure, private connection to servers at the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Mail and preliminary votes will be included in that count.

Those unofficial results are being published as soon as they arrive, after being verified by the returning officer and deputy city clerk. The official results will be published by noon on October 22.

As of 6 a.m., polling stations across the city had reported a turnout of approximately 129,500. This is in addition to the preliminary turnout, which was more than 141,000 the highest in the history of the city.

Outgoing Mayor Naheed Nenshi did not run for re-election after 11 years in office, and 27 candidates were vying for his seat.

Polling stations in Calgary closed at 8 p.m., and results are beginning to be reported in the city’s municipal elections. (CBC)

Earlier in the day, Nenshi thanked Calgarians for the privilege of serving the city in a video posted on social media.

“While my political story is coming to an end, the Calgary story is still going on,” he said. “Thank you for giving me the honor of my life, the privilege of being able to work on these things with you all these years, and let us make this city even better.”

Nine of the 14 current councilors also did not run for re-election (three of those leaving were seeking the chairmanship).

Here is the leader of the 14 Calgary council races as of 9:45 p.m.

Lagja 1: Sonya Sharp, leading with more than 6,200 votes.

Sonya Sharp, leading with more than 6,200 votes. Lagja 2: Jennifer Wyness, leading over incumbent Joe Magliocca with more than 5,000 votes.

Jennifer Wyness, leading over incumbent Joe Magliocca with more than 5,000 votes. Lagja 3 : Jasmine Mian, leading by more than 2,100 votes.

: Jasmine Mian, leading by more than 2,100 votes. Lagja 4: Sean Chu (in office), leading by more than 500 votes.

Sean Chu (in office), leading by more than 500 votes. Lagja 5: Raj Dhaliwal, leading with more than 380 votes.

Raj Dhaliwal, leading with more than 380 votes. Lagja 6: Richard Pootmans, leading with more than 6,800 votes.

Richard Pootmans, leading with more than 6,800 votes. Wards 7: Terry Wong, leading by more than 850 votes.

Terry Wong, leading by more than 850 votes. Wards 8: Courtney Walcott, leading by more than 2,200 votes.

Courtney Walcott, leading by more than 2,200 votes. Wards 9: Gian-Carlo Carra (in office), leading by more than 490 votes.

Gian-Carlo Carra (in office), leading by more than 490 votes. Wards 10: Andre Chabot, leading with more than 830 votes.

Andre Chabot, leading with more than 830 votes. Wards 11: Kourtney Branaga, leading with more than 1,000 votes.

Kourtney Branaga, leading with more than 1,000 votes. Wards 12: Evan Spencer, leading with more than 4,200 votes.

Evan Spencer, leading with more than 4,200 votes. Lagja 13: Dan McLean, leading over actress Diane Colley-Urquhart with more than 4,100 votes.

Dan McLean, leading over actress Diane Colley-Urquhart with more than 4,100 votes. Lagja 14: Peter Demong (in office), leading with more than 9,200 votes.

Calgary Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Yedlin said the chamber gives warm congratulations on behalf of the business community to the elected president and elected councilors.

“Calgary is no stranger to economic challenges and uncertainty,” Yedlin said. “But we have seen time and time again that with bold leadership and thoughtful public policy, our city is capable of tackling complex challenges. [and]development of innovative solutions “.

Voters also selected trustees of the school board, candidates for the senate, and praised a municipal plebiscite and two provincial referendum questions.

About 61 percent of Calgars voted in favor of reintroducing fluoridation into the city’s water supply.

Calgary is releasing unofficial results on those provincial referendum results from voters in the city on Monday, but Election Alberta has said it will release official results from municipalities across the province on October 26th.

Approximately 59 per cent of Calgary voted in favor of removing the principle of equal pay from the constitution and 51 per cent voted against approving the daytime clock throughout the year.

In Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi will be elected as the city’s next mayor, the CBC decision desk was designed. The former city councilor and liberal member of parliament will become the 36th mayor of the city, replacing Don Iveson.