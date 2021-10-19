International
Totally his right for Scott Morrison to commit to zero net, says Barnaby Joyce | coalition
Barnaby Joyce has admitted that Scott Morrison could engage Australia in a new zero-zero target without the approval of the Nationals party chamber.
With the Liberals and Nationals increasingly confident that the Coalition is now heading towards a deal ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow, Joyce said on Tuesday: The government’s decision on government commitments to Australia regarding Cop26 will be taken by the cabinet government.
The Deputy Prime Minister told reporters that Morrison had his mandate and he has his capacity and that is absolutely and utterly his right.
On Monday Morrison told Liberals concerned about the Nationalists’ excessive influence on climate policy that zero net would be a cabinet decision and the new target would be more than rhetorical, it would be expressed as a defined contribution to national scale under the Paris Agreement.
The prime ministers’ reference to the cabinet was an implied warning that any minister who ultimately disagrees with a zero-sum commitment will have to consider their positions. He also warned that there would be a price to pay if Australia fails to join key allies in embracing a 2050 target.
Morrison wants to unveil a new roadmap that introduces the transition to zero zeros before heading to Glasgow. Liberals and Nationalists are informed about that work, which relies on Treasury modeling.
Negotiations are also ongoing with the Nationals for an accompanying package that would include substantial funding for regional job creation initiatives and infrastructure projects.
Liberals and Nationalists met in Canberra on Tuesday for the first time since zero government discussions have picked up the pace.
Senators Gerard Rennick and Matt Canavan continued to voice opposition to climate change change. According to colleagues, Canavan suggested that a zero-sum commitment was temporary, like the work of the Liberal parties and the growth slogan in the 2016 election that the Coalition almost lost.
In the Liberal party room that preceded Tuesday’s joint chamber meeting, Trent Zimmerman, Julian Leser and Lucy Wicks spoke in support of net zero. Queensland MP Garth Hamilton expressed some reservations.
While the Nationals now appear to be positioning themselves for an inevitable landing point at net zero, support for the switch will not be unanimous in the party room. As part of the negotiations, the new Coalition partner has also effectively vetoed any significant increase in the 2030 target before Cop26.
Morrison hoped to achieve a formal increase in Australia’s medium-term target, as well as a zero-sum commitment to be revealed in early November in the UN-led climate talks.
The government would have room to formally raise the 2030 target in line with new projections that are expected to show that Australia will exceed the Abbott-era 2030 target of a cut of between 26% and 28% to 2005 mainly due to ambitious actions in the states. Updated forecasts are expected this week.
or report by researchers in Climate Analytics said it was likely the new forecasts would predict that emissions would fall from 30% to 38% by 2030. The US and UK, and a number of business and investor groups, have urged the government to raise ambitions for 2030.
With the Nationals effectively vetoing a change before Glasgow in the 2030 target, liberals now think Morrison can promise to raise the 2030 target as an electoral commitment.
Since Sunday, when Joyce vetoed the 2030 target increase, Morrison has stressed that the current reduction of 26 to 28% was an electoral commitment in 2019, which means it would be difficult to update the target without putting it to the voters.
He made it clear Monday that he intends to trumpet the over-achievement predicted at the Glasgow conference. But the US and UK key partners in Australia’s new nuclear submarine pact will want Australia to update the current target.
The Prime Minister has been under increasing pressure from investors and the business community to commit to reducing emissions by about 50% by 2030, in line with the scientific advice and goals set by the major nations developed before Glasgow.
Sources say Australia raised with the governments of the UK and US the idea of publicly announcing that it would achieve its 2030 target without formally raising the target.
But both allies have pressured Morrison to give the official boost instead of wearing windows.
