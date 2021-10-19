Alberta voters had some additional questions in their vote this year.

In Calgary, voters came out strongly in support of adding fluoride to the city tap water.

They were also asked broad provincial questions: whether the provinces should stay overnight throughout the year and whether voters uphold the principle of equality in the Canadian Constitution. Residents were also asked to vote for potential senators.

Here is what we know so far.

Waterproof fluoride

The plebiscite question for the Kalgars was: Are you in favor of reintroducing municipal water fluoridation?

Ana was taking an early lead and continued to win. With 243 of the 259 polls reported, the party was getting 61 percent of the vote. Neither side had 39 percent.

It’s an issue Calgary residents voted in 1998 and 1989 when they voted “yes” to fluoride. Calgary City Council chose to ban the addition of fluoride to the city water supply in 2011.

Whatever the outcome of the plebiscite, the city council will make the final decision. This particular question was placed at the bottom of the page on the municipal ballot paper. Some voters said it was easy to lose.

(Toby Bellis)

Saving the day and equalizing

The first polls reported in Calgary show support in favor of removing the draw from the Canadian constitution and against making any changes to the clock-changing system twice a year.

At 9:15 p.m., 243 out of 259 polls were reporting. In Calgary, 59 percent of voters were in favor of lifting the tie.

Voting for the day’s savings was near. Fifty-one percent voted no; 48 percent voted yes.

CBC is expecting more results soon from Calgary and other municipalities.

Results from Lethbridge also shows support for ending the principle of equality (59 percent yes). But in the day-saving hours, Lethbridge voters were split almost evenly (51 percent yes; 49 percent no). This is with 16 of the 17 polling stations reporting.

Every municipality in Alberta voted on these referendum questions Monday. But each community has a choice as to whether or not to publish those local results on election night.

So far, officials from Calgary, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Lethbridge have told the CBC they will publish the results. Edmonton and the Municipality of Wood Buffalo have said they will not do it.

We will post the results here when they are available, but keep in mind, all results must be added together and published by the Alberta Election before the results are final.

Elections says Alberta will release extensive results in the province on October 26th.

These two questions were:

Should Article 36 (2) of the 1982 Act and the Government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of equal pay be removed from the Constitution?

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Duration of the day, which is summer time, eliminating the need to change our hours twice a year?

In daylight saving time, a “yes” vote means a permanent approval of daylight saving time. Albertas will not turn the clocks forward in March and back in November.

A “no” vote means that Albertas will continue to change their hours twice a year.This Alberta Election Chartshows how the change would affect the time of sunrise and sunset in the province.

(Benoit Roussel / CBC News)

Senate elections

Voters were allowed to vote for up to three Senate candidates. Thirteen people ran independent or affiliated with the Conservative Party of Canada or the People’s Party of Canada.

In Calgary and Lethbridge, leaders had Conservative candidates. In Calgary, with 199 out of 259 polls reported, the top three candidates were: Pam Davidson, Erika Barootes and MykhailoMartyniouk. This was true in Lethbridge with 16 of the 17 polling stations reporting.

Officials in Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Lethbridge are also expected to publish local results for these races at some point on election night. Officials in Edmonton and the City of Wood Buffalo are not. Other results can be found on the websites of other cities, towns and municipalities.

Elections Alberta says municipalities must submit results to them by October 25; plans to release official results the next daywith

It is up to the incumbent Prime Minister of Canada to decide whether any of these individuals will be appointed to the Senate when a position is opened.